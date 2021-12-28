How Blockchain Technology Is Changing the Art World

As a child, Tamara Hirzel wandered the 40 acres of wilderness and countryside that her parents owned. Nature was a companion and inspiration – and it remains so to this day. Hirzel learned about printmaking at the Maine College of Art but returned to her home state of Michigan to further pursue her chosen art form. She creates original linocuts, woodblocks and monotypes. Each block is carved, inked and rolled through a manual printing press with a piece of paper. She repeats this process many times to create a multicolored, relief print. The resulting images are of the creatures and nature scenes she has loved all her life.

