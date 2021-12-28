ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Blockchain Technology Is Changing the Art World

By Tina Trinh
Voice of America
 1 day ago

Since an artist garnered $69 million earlier this year...

Hudson Reporter

Creating a Better World with the Arts

This beautiful vision of an emerging community, in JC's Powerhouse Arts District, shows the power of art to illuminate social possibility. With good news on the Covid front (thanks to scientists who gave us the vaccine, and a miraculous new treatment pill), the time has come to ponder a better, post-Covid world that “might be.” But rather than simply go “back to normal,” let’s remember that our so-called pre-Covid “normal”—which included large amounts of apathy, alienation, and a drifting away from community—helped bring on the current moment of political darkness and despair.
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Carving out a niche in the art world

As a child, Tamara Hirzel wandered the 40 acres of wilderness and countryside that her parents owned. Nature was a companion and inspiration – and it remains so to this day. Hirzel learned about printmaking at the Maine College of Art but returned to her home state of Michigan to further pursue her chosen art form. She creates original linocuts, woodblocks and monotypes. Each block is carved, inked and rolled through a manual printing press with a piece of paper. She repeats this process many times to create a multicolored, relief print. The resulting images are of the creatures and nature scenes she has loved all her life.
Wired

How Y Combinator Changed the World

If you haven’t been paying attention, this news might have startled you. Why would a magazine diva join a horde of hoodied nerds, giving up 7 percent of her company for the $125,000 stake that YC offers its startups? But after almost 17 years and 3,200 companies, Y Combinator has evolved into something far beyond a boot camp for tech bros.
Forbes

How Machine Intelligence Is Changing The Modern World

Alexey Posternak Chief Financial and Investment Officer Intema by MTS AI. The robust development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has made it possible to apply such developments in practices across a wide range of daily human activities. The progress of machine intelligence capacity has allowed business leaders to significantly increase the level of business process automation.
BBC

Is this the world's largest virtual fashion show?

With five minutes to kill on your commute, or between meetings, which app do you open? For many of us, it is Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or gaming apps. But for more and more teenagers, it's a metaverse platform to check-in on their avatar. Your avatar can resemble how you look...
pymnts

Commercial Bank of Dubai to Debut NFT Art Show

The Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) is hosting a nonfungible token (NFT) art exhibition at its digital lab in Dubai International Financial Centre in partnership with UAE-based NFT artist Amrita Sethi that shares the story of how the bank has evolved in the last half-century, Gulf News reported Monday (Dec. 27).
aithority.com

New Blockchain Academy Provides Accelerated Training Opportunities for High-Demand Blockchain Technology Jobs

With the fast-rising workforce demand for blockchain technology skills across all sectors, CNM Ingenuity has partnered with The Blockchain Academy to provide a wide-ranging list of blockchain training for students and businesses. “Through this great training opportunity we’re providing individuals with the high-demand skills needed to get jobs in blockchain...
HackerNoon

DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022

Among the most significant Fintech and digital banking innovations are new platforms of Decentralized Finance, mobile-first solutions, and biometrics. Despite apparent benefits like faster pace of innovation, higher transparency, more efficiency, and lower cost cross-border payments, these trends still bring various risks, volume shifts, and market manipulations.
Daily Californian

How Bitcoin Blockchain Affects Mobile Apps Development.

Blockchain is Bitcoin’s underlying technology, facilitating the validation of transaction records and minting of new tokens. It creates a decentralized network that enables Bitcoin to function as a peer-to-peer currency, not subjected to regulatory controls. Blockchain allows Bitcoin users to retain their autonomy, transacting without external intervention. However, blockchain...
Laredo Morning Times

Will NFTs transform the art world? Are they even art?

If you've been reading the headlines about art and NFTs, you probably have questions. Starting with, what the heck is an NFT?. And by here, I mean in Miami, where Art Basel Miami Beach recently concluded its latest run. I came to the splashy, three-day art fair looking for great...
Design Week

Tom Lloyd: “What does it mean to be a designer today?”

Tom Lloyd, the newly appointed Royal Designer for Industry and founding partner of Pearson Lloyd proposes a shift in the way designers operate. I have been thinking about what it means to be a designer today. Given the challenges that we all face, how can we make sense of our world’s shifting priorities, values and vocabulary, and make progress in our response to the great issues of our time, including resource depletion, inequality, and climate breakdown?
Voice of America

Technology 2021: ‘Facebook Papers,’ New Robots and Rise of NFTs

The past year’s top technology news included stories about the release of secret Facebook documents, developments in robotics and the rise of NFTs. Here is a look back at some of those stories. ‘Facebook Papers’. In October, a former Facebook employee accused the company of ignoring its own research...
New Haven Register

The Blockchain Is Everywhere: Here's How to Understand It

The blockchain is one of today's most exciting and rapidly evolving technologies. But it's more than just cryptocurrency. The blockchain is used in logistics, operations, security, and many more practical areas. Additionally, with the advent of NFTs, industries as diverse as fine art and real estate are undergoing their own small revolutions. Right now, we're still on the cutting edge, so it's a great time to explore The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $297).
cheddar.com

How 5G Technology Is Expected to Streamline Digital Productivity

With the rollout of 5G technology, mobile phone users are experiencing faster device performance. But as the tech becomes more widely available, 5G won't just make our phones operate faster. Digital productivity across the board is expected to rise. Hugh Odom, founder and president of Vertical Consultants, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about his company's predictions for 5G, including more streamlined virtual doctor visits and helping supply chains become more efficient. Odom also talked about the airline industry's request to the Biden administration to delay the wider rollout of 5G, as they said it will interfere with flying safety.
freightwaves.com

CN: Partnership with Google Cloud ups ante for integrating technology

Earlier this month, Canadian railway CN announced that it would be working with Google Cloud via a seven-year partnership aimed at catapulting CN’s current technological efforts into what CN calls “digital scheduled railroading” (DSR), or the next stage following precision scheduled railroading. CN (NYSE: CNI) says DSR...
The Independent

Voices: Science and technology is the key to a sustainable future – we must incentivise it

There were significant achievements at Cop26. Commitments on coal reduction from the biggest polluters. Major promises on greenhouse gas emissions. More climate funding for developing countries. Recognition from global finance, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, that investing in polluting sectors won’t be profitable in the long run.It was also important that we take heed from those who are going to be living the consequences of steps taken or not taken in the next couple of decades – Greta Thunberg has reset the ground rules.However, we must ensure we don’t miss out on opportunities to incentivise...
