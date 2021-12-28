How Blockchain Technology Is Changing the Art World

This beautiful vision of an emerging community, in JC's Powerhouse Arts District, shows the power of art to illuminate social possibility. With good news on the Covid front (thanks to scientists who gave us the vaccine, and a miraculous new treatment pill), the time has come to ponder a better, post-Covid world that “might be.” But rather than simply go “back to normal,” let’s remember that our so-called pre-Covid “normal”—which included large amounts of apathy, alienation, and a drifting away from community—helped bring on the current moment of political darkness and despair.
