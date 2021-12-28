ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins stars Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall question league's decision to pull out of Olympics

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Bruins star Brad Marchand is not happy that the NHL pulled out of sending players to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Marchand called out the NHL on Tuesday, writing online that they the league is putting more of an emphasis on money than what the players actually...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Brad Marchand Rips NHL Regarding The Olympics.

It's no secret, NHL players were extremely pumped to be back at the 2022 Olympics after missing the last opportunity. Unfortunately they'll be missing out again as the NHL announced that NHL players won't be going to the Olympics. One of the main reasons was the possible 5 week quarantine...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Wednesday's game postponed

Marchand (COVID-19 protocols) and the Bruins won't face the Senators on Wednesday due to COVID-19 postponements. Boston is currently still scheduled to face Buffalo on Saturday. Marchand has missed five of the last eight games due to COVID-19 protocols and a suspension.
NHL
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND WITH SOME BITTER COMMENTS ON MISSING THE OLYMPICS

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is not happy about not being able to go to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, and he's letting everyone know it. Marchand was interviewed on Boxing Day where he was asked about the league and players' decision to withdraw from the Games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Practicing Monday

Hall (COVID-19 protocols) took the ice for Monday's practice session, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. Considering the Bruins won't be back in action until Saturday's clash with Buffalo, Hall should have plenty of time to get back up to speed after being in the league's protocols. If Patrice Bergeron (COVID-19 protocols) and Brad Marchand (COVID-19 protocols) are available versus the Sabres, Hall figures to find himself back in a second-line role but figures to continue featuring with the No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
NBC Sports

Why NHL's Olympic decision is disappointing for Bergeron, Marchand

The Boston Bruins were likely to send their two-best forwards to the 2022 Winter Olympics in February if NHL players were allowed to participate. The league and the NHLPA, for a variety of reasons related to COVID-19, officially announced last week that NHL players were not going to the Olympics. The last Winter Games in which the men's ice hockey tournament featured NHL players was 2014.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Marchand Peeved About Olympics, Lack Of Choice

It was evident that Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was upset about the NHL pulling out of the Olympics when asked about it a couple of days ago, and the B’s winger hammered that point home on social media early Tuesday afternoon. The B’s rabble-rouser was expected to be on the Team Canada roster for his first Olympic experience in February, and to say he was looking forward to it would have been an understatement.
NHL
The Hockey News

Brad Marchand Speaks Out Following NHL Withdrawl from 2022 Olympics

Brad Marchand is not happy. The Bruins' forward took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to vent his frustrations over the NHL withdrawing its participation from the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics last week, and he did not mince words in sharing his displeasure. Marchand's full statement can be found below.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Clears protocols

Marchand cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced with the Bruins on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Marchand will return to the ice for the Bruins no earlier than Saturday, as the next Boston game has already been canceled. Through his last five appearances, the 33-year-old has recorded three goals and three assists. He will look to pick up where he left off prior to the absence.
NHL
NBC Sports

Brad Marchand on Olympic decision: ‘Let players make their choice’

Brad Marchand took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to follow up on his comments about NHL players not participating in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Bruins forward questioned how the league and NHLPA could change the Collective Bargaining Agreement to allow “taxi squads” but not do the same during the Olympics. Why can’t players go to the Olympics in February while NHL teams play on with added players, he wondered.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Taylor Hall hoping NHL can start moving along with COVID-19

Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall says he was frustrated he was placed in COVID-19 protocol despite not having any symptoms. Hall spoke to the media during a Zoom call Tuesday — a day after returning to practice — and said although he was stuffed up, it had already cleared up prior to when he tested positive.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Brad Marchand goes off

Brad Marchand made his feelings about the NHL/NHLPA joint decision to skip the Beijing Olympics clear on Sunday when speaking with reporters through Zoom. He was not only disappointed, Marchand was looked at it as being more of a business decision despite there being a COVID surge that had put the league on pause just prior to the Christmas break.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL schedule resumes: A look at league's games following COVID-19 shutdown

The omicron variant of COVID-19 hit the NHL so hard in December that play was completely halted. The NHL was forced to postpone so many games that the league extended its planned holiday break, pausing the season from Dec. 22-27. The league is expected to resume play on Tuesday with...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND FUMING OVER NHL'S ABILITY TO PICK AND CHOOSE CHANGING RULES

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is terribly upset over the fact that the NHL is not allowing its players to go to the Olympics, and now, he is fuming even more that the league is picking and choosing when to change the rules. Marchand went to Twitter to show how...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
theScore

Marchand criticizes NHL's Olympic ruling: It should be our decision

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand isn't pleased with the NHL's decision to opt out of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. "I think guys have worked their entire lives to put themselves in a position to compete at that level and that opportunity. It should be guys' decisions whether they choose to go or not, regardless of what's happening in the world," he said, per Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal. "The Olympics are on and they're playing and the best players in the world should have that option."
NHL
WCVB

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron among 7 Bruins players back from COVID-19 protocol

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have brought seven players back into the fold from the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol, including the team's top two scorers. Among the returning Bruins players are forwards Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and Curtis Lazar, along with goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
NHL

