Public Health

Biden saying there is no federal solution to COVID means our patchwork response continues

By Louie Villalobos, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Well, President Joe Biden finally decided to say the quiet part out loud. After months of carrying on about a national plan and the need to follow guidelines and best practices, he finally threw his hands in the air and admitted it.

This pandemic will end when the states sort out how to end it.

"Look, there is no federal solution," Biden said Monday, according to a transcript of a conversation he had with a group of governors . "This gets solved at a state level."

Now, if you've paid attention to the national trends during the pandemic you already knew this. You already knew that the states and governors hold the actual power in fighting this God-forsaken pandemic. You already knew that our experience throughout all of this was dependent on where we live. You already knew this.

Just look at how states reacted to the idea of mask mandates and vaccine mandates in schools. Some welcomed all precautions. Others weaponized and banned them. I mean the states can't even agree on how to return to "normal."

But for the president of the United States to casually say the solution to this problem is with the states is jarring because it makes crystal clear that where we live matters in a way that maybe it hadn't before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2jf8_0dXeau6700
For President Joe Biden to say the solution to the pandemic is with the states is jarring because it makes crystal clear that where we live matters in a way that maybe it hadn't before. White House

Keep in mind that he said this as the nation deals with an omicron variant that is ransacking the country. He said it as the United States reported more than half a million new cases on Monday . He said it as Texas ran out of a vital tool for fighting the virus. He said it as California saw more than 4,000 COVID hospitalizations on Sunday.

And that's a drop in the bucket of what states are dealing with.

My family moved out of Arizona for work months before the pandemic hit. So we've ridden out the pandemic in Virginia but watched as the state we spent so much time in is run by a governor who joined the fight against mandates. It's not surprising that Arizona has one of the highest COVID death rates in 2021 and sits in the middle of the pack in the percentage of people vaccinated .

This isn't me criticizing a Republican governor or saying blue states have handled the pandemic better than red states. That's the type of blanket nonsense statement that has contributed to the poisonous discourse about the pandemic.

What I'm saying is that it's become frighteningly clear that Americans will walk away from this pandemic, eventually, having lived different versions of it, and that Biden outright saying there is no federal solution means we will be on our own for the rest of this evil ride.

Because he can offer all the support and prayers and good vibes in the world. The Centers for Disease Control can change its guidelines at will, and Dr. Anthony Fauci can evangelize vaccine mandates until network television shows get tired of asking him.

More: Biden's omicron plan is better late than never. Meanwhile, doctors brace for another wave.

None of it will matter if you live in a state that will ignore it all.

If you live in a state where your elected leaders think mask mandates and vaccine mandates are “fascist," your situation will not change. If you live in a state where you wish the governor would issue mandates and do more to protect students, that will not change.

Mostly, it means that help isn't coming for those of us who want it, and that mandates aren't coming for those who hate them.

It also means that the lack of a federal solution clears the way for the continuance of state-specific Band-Aids, which will likely extend the pandemic while we sit around and argue over how to fix this.

Louie Villalobos is a member of the Editorial Board and an editor at USA TODAY Opinion. Follow him on Twitter: @louievillalobos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden saying there is no federal solution to COVID means our patchwork response continues

Comments / 296

Mike Constantine
23h ago

Joe Biden ran saying he was going to end the covid virus, Now hes saying the federal government doesn't have the power to end this! I live in one of the highest vaccinated States in the country, We also now have one of the highest positivity rates for covid! This is proof that the vaccine does not stop the spread of covid, Also that vaccine passports are a joke!

Reply(21)
186
Guest
1d ago

But but but…..”Vote for me….I will END this if I become President!!!” - Joe Biden as President elicit. After 50 years of lies……absolutely nothing has changed.

Reply(6)
143
Ex-Il resident
1d ago

President Biden and his far left socialist party have turned a national pandemic into a political crisis, never willing to do the real work to go after the Chinese communist government that created the virus with the help of his pal’s, President Obama an Mr. Virus creator Fauci. Never paying attention to millions crossing our southern border and entering the USA via every other means bringing the virus with them without testing or forced vaccination. Instead he played the political blame game and lost miserably. Blaming the virus on each and every one of his failures as President because he has no clue about how to be President. President Trump handed him a game plan, however President Biden and every Democrat with political power refused to accept or even consider the value of what they should have done. President Trump worked with the states, providing everything the federal could put together at the beginning of the Chinese virus scourge. Most Democrat controlled state’s accepted wi

Reply(12)
83
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
