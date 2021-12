SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Advertisements circulating online state people can save a large percentage of money on similar services at urgent care compared to the emergency room. ABC10's health expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said this is accurate. If you don't have a serious medical condition, it will cost you more. Hopkins said he tells his patients they shouldn't go to the emergency room unless they feel they will need to stay in the hospital overnight.

