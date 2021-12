It’s Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series. David Ortiz is up to bat for the Boston Red Sox, who are down three games to zero. At this point, Dave Roberts has already made the famous steal to save the game. But here, in the bottom of the 12th, with the game tied at 4, Red Sox fans are still in grief over what took place the previous night, a 19-8 loss to their arch-rival, the New York Yankees.

