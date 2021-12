Northwestern’s men’s Dec. 30 basketball game against Prairie View A&M has been cancelled and will not be made up, per a Monday afternoon athletic department release. The game was cancelled “by mutual agreement between the two programs,” according to the release. The announcement came hours after the Panthers’ game against Valparaiso University, previously scheduled for Tuesday, was also called off “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO