Poughkeepsie, NY

Top 5 New Years Parties in Poughkeepsie

By Tigman
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 1 day ago
We've compiled a list of the Top 5 Places to Party in Poughkeepsie this New Year's Eve. If you are like me, you don't get out of Poughkeepsie much. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I'm not quite sure, but on New Year's I definitely like to play...

101.5 WPDH

What’s the Deal with This Poughkeepsie Eyesore?

Driving through the Poughkeepsie, Red Oaks Mill area regularly, one can't help but notice this eyesore of a building. Back in May, it was reported by Hudson Valley Post, that a truck had driven into an abandoned building at 2019 New Hackensack Rd in Poughkeepsie, causing significant damage to the structure. The building was reportedly once a glass place called Community Glass. I remember way back when seeing the place open as a business. It's been sitting vacant for so many years at this point. I always wondered if someone would come along and do something with it, maybe even turn the place into an apartment building.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Zoinks! The Mystery Machine Spotted in Walden, New York

What mystery do you think they're on the way to solve? Wrong answers only. Like, woah Scoob. Where are you? If Scooby-Doo isn't in that van then I'm not sure where he is. Is it just me or is the Hudson Valley getting stranger and stranger? There's been some weird things spotted around here. A few months ago an eel was spotted in the woods. A fox with a deer shaped head was seen in a local residents backyard, and a mysterious beam of light was caught on camera on a Hudson Valley highway.
WALDEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Hudson Valley…

Had just settled down from all the last-minute presents we wrapped,. From the Hudson Highlands to the Catskills, everywhere in between. As one person mentioned in the comments, “this is literally asked every year,” but it needs to be asked until the ruling is unanimous! In regards to those in the Hudson Valley, it is getting close. A few people came to bat and gave examples as to why Die Hard carries the yuletide spirit.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Heartwarming Photos of Poughkeepsie Police Shopping with Kids

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police along with officers from other departments in Dutchess County surprised a large number of kids with a shopping spree at the mall. If you were at the Poughkeepsie Galleria this past weekend you may have noticed a large police presence. It's sad but we're trained to immediately think that there's a problem when we see several police cars in the parking lot and uniformed officers congregating in a crowded place like a mall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

One of the Hudson Valley’s Top Spots Temporally Closes Due to Illness

It's become a headline that's become all too familiar once again, as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across New York ,and the rest of the country. Unfortunately, yet another very popular local establishment has announced that they'll be temporally closing their doors due to members of their staff becoming sick. If you had plans to go there for the Christmas weekend ahead, then it appears you'll have to reschedule.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Feast of the 7 Fishes: The Italian Thanksgiving

Growing up Italian in New Jersey my family always celebrated the "Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Personally, I like that meal so much better than Thanksgiving. It's even healthier for you. Notice we have a Mediterranean diet but nowhere do I see the Thanksgiving Diet. So what...
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

This Hudson Valley Bakery Really Knows How to Do Christmas

A friend of mine who lives in Ulster County has been looking for the perfect dessert to serve her in-laws on Christmas Eve. She doesn’t have time to make anything, not that she’s an experienced baker anyway. She wants the dessert to look festive and impressive and she also wants it to taste good. Too much to ask? She found her answer right in Kingston, and she can’t stop talking about the festive looking desserts she picked up. Where did she end up?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Award Winning Poughkeepsie Deli About to Open New Location

Let’s face it. 2020 was a rough year, and 2021 wasn’t much better for a lot of people. I think we’re all hoping for a turnaround for 2022. Goodness knows we need it now more than ever. If you’re looking for something to be excited about as we approach the new year, here is a piece of news that might actually put a smile on your face. It’s not earth shattering, but it’s something.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Long-Time Kingston New Year’s Day Tradition Is Back for 2022

There are just a few days left in 2021, and once again there are people who can’t wait to celebrate a new year because this past one was pretty tough. I think we’re all hoping for a happier, healthier, and more harmonious 2022. So, how are you planning to ring in the New Year? Will you be celebrating its newness and promise on New Year’s Day or will you be nursing a hangover? If you’re the type of person who would like to be out and about on Jan. 1, there is something going on in Kingston that may interest you.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

The 17 Hudson Valley Towns That Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

There are 17 Hudson Valley towns that have voted to allow marijuana dispensaries in the Hudson Valley. Under legislation passed in New York to legalize recreational marijuana use, local municipalities have the ability to "opt-out" of the law and forbid the sale of pot. Towns, villages, and cities throughout New York have until December 31 to pass legislation that would ban marijuana dispensaries. They can also separately decide whether or not to allow consumption sites, or "pot lounges" within the city limits.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Chicken Wings Are Coming to Hudson Valley Taco Bells, But Not For Long

Like many fast food chains, Taco Bell has been boldly experimenting with their menus over the past year. Taco Bell had already released their Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco earlier this year, which seems to have already vanished from the menu. But now, wing lovers will have some to celebrate. Taco Bell is releasing their own chicken wings. But not for long.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Alleged Scam Artist Spotted on Route 9; ‘Do Not Approach Him’

Authorities are warning residents to steer clear if they see (or hear) this person. On Wednesday afternoon, music was blaring throughout the ShopRite parking lot on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie at the Shoppes at South Hills. A high-powered speaker was set up next to a parking space with a bearded man standing nearby appearing to play the violin to a backing track.
101.5 WPDH

The Cost of Renting in Poughkeepsie Compared to Albany is Insane

There's only about a 2 hour drive between them but one city is significantly more expensive to live in. Can you guess which one it is?. Living in New York isn't easy. The biggest burden seems to be on our wallets. This might not come as a shock to anyone but New York is one of the most expensive state's to live in. Even though it seem like we're number one New York snagged second on the list according to data collected by CNBC. They gave New York an 'F' on a cost of living score. One thing that brought our score down so low was the average price for a house.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Underrated Christmas Songs Of All Time

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite, underrated Christmas songs and the list may surprise you. Now before we get into what the Hudson Valley said, I need to share with you my absolute favorite Christmas song of all time. As a matter of fact, I will go on record saying this is the greatest rock n roll Christmas song ever recorded. The 1973 recording "Merry XMas Everybody" by British glam rockers Slade is in fact the greatest Christmas song of all time, and totally underrated. Just ask true old-school rockers, and they'll tell you it's the best. And just look at all the bands that Slade influenced over the years from diverse genres including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, Kiss, Cheap Trick to The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Runaways, and of course Quiet Riot (Two of the band's biggest hits were Slade covers: "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Mama We're All Crazy Now". I have fond memories as a kid listening to the radio and hearing Slade's Christmas classic around the holidays. In fact, Christmas doesn't officially begin until you hear "Merry Xmas Everybody".
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Top 5 Favorite Christmas Cartoons

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and the list may surprise you. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about Ted...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York is Ranked No. ??? in Christmas Tree Production

Christmas is less than a week away, and by now, most people probably have their Christmas trees up. The big question; however, is do you have a real tree or a fake tree? Personally, I have three fake trees up this year across the house. We love being able to take out our trees out from the garage each year; however, there is something special about getting a real/live tree. Millions of families each year take part in the tradition of either chopping down their own tree from a farm, or picking up a real tree from vendors. In 2019, it is estimated that 26.2 million live/real Christmas trees were purchased, with 350 million Christmas trees growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. at any given moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

