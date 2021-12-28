Dunkin opens drive-thru only restaurant in metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular doughnut shop has opened a drive-thru only restaurant in the metro.

Dunkin opened its doors to its first ever drive-thru only restaurant in Oklahoma, which is located at 16321 N. May Ave.

The new Next Gen drive-thru restaurant offers a drive-thru and convenient walk-up window to serve guests quickly.

The restaurant opens at 5 a.m. daily and employs 15 crew members.

