Dunkin opens drive-thru only restaurant in metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular doughnut shop has opened a drive-thru only restaurant in the metro.
Dunkin opened its doors to its first ever drive-thru only restaurant in Oklahoma, which is located at 16321 N. May Ave.
The new Next Gen drive-thru restaurant offers a drive-thru and convenient walk-up window to serve guests quickly.
The restaurant opens at 5 a.m. daily and employs 15 crew members.
