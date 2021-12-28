ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dunkin opens drive-thru only restaurant in metro

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSCiN_0dXeXYpm00

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular doughnut shop has opened a drive-thru only restaurant in the metro.

Dunkin opened its doors to its first ever drive-thru only restaurant in Oklahoma, which is located at 16321 N. May Ave.

Oklahoma governor says he has no plans to get COVID-19 booster

The new Next Gen drive-thru restaurant offers a drive-thru and convenient walk-up window to serve guests quickly.

The restaurant opens at 5 a.m. daily and employs 15 crew members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Doughnut#Weather#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

KFOR

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy