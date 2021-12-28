ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk community on edge after bullets spray home with family inside

By Chelsea Donovan
 1 day ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - Three days after Christmas, joyful decorations still grace the homes on Dutchess Way, a quiet street part of the Suffolk Meadows community.

But Monday night, the neighborhood's peaceful presence took a pause.

"It was super close, so I hit the floor, waited a few minutes," said one neighbor. "I know bullets can go through walls. It was so close and so many, it wasn’t one, two, three — it was like 10."

A home on the street was sprayed with bullets while the family was inside, more than two dozen shots shattering the windows and cracking the siding. Luckily, no one was injured.

The homeowner spoke to News 3 Tuesday through their security camera. They told us their family is terrified and feels they are in danger.

"If it was random, that is super concerning, and even if it wasn’t, it is so close to our house and could have ricocheted," said Jason Jauert.

Jauert was inside with his wife and children at the time of the shooting. Tuesday, after seeing the damage, he's extremely concerned for his family.

"Just a couple hours before that, my kids were playing outside in the front yard," Jauert said. "It is scary."

Suffolk Police are still investigating this incident and would not say if the home was targeted.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

For longtime Norfolk SPCA volunteer, it's all about animals

One by one Mary Babcock goes down the line at the Norfolk SPCA, a treat in hand for each and every dog awaiting their forever home. "I like animals and I've always had them. I've rescued any number of dogs and cats over the years. I have several that have come from here and from the streets, so this is a logical place for me to be," she shared with News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.
NORFOLK, VA
