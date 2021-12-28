Perry announced as Reagan Dinner keynote speaker

Gage SkidmoreFormer Texas governor Rick Perry is set to give the keynote address for the Republican Party of Walker County Reagan Dinner on Jan. 11.

This year’s Reagan Dinner, hosted by the Republican Party of Walker County, is set to be a night to remember, with Texas’ longest-serving governor taking the podium as keynote speaker Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Linda McKenzie, County chair to the Republican Party of Walker County, has been hosting the event since 2013 and estimates the dinner has been a tradition for the community for around 30 years.

The Reagan Dinner honors the nation’s 40th president, Ronald Reagan, with an evening of dining, fundraising and an impressive lineup of political keynote speakers. Past keynotes have included 42nd lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, and former U.S. Representative and former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, Allen West, who brought in a crowd of over 300 at last year’s event.

McKenzie said she is hoping to maintain the same participation for this year, with former Texas Governor and former U.S. Energy Secretary, Rick Perry, scheduled to keynote the Reagan Dinner.

“We’ve had a good response, thus far,” she said.

The event will begin with a silent dessert auction, sponsored by Walker County Republican Women from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner overlapping at 6 p.m. Pledges and prayer will be given first, followed by a steak dinner from Humphrey’s Bar & Grill. Elected officials will be recognized, as well as candidates who will be on the March 2022 Republican Primary ballot and retiring county judge Danny Pierce.

“I’m hoping the evening will get our voters energized to go out to vote, this is a very important election,” McKenzie said.

Reservations are $50 per person, with eight seats to a table. Sponsorships are also available and range from $600 for a Diamond sponsored table, which includes program recognition and preferred seating, or $550 for a Gold sponsored table, which only includes the program recognition.

Funds raised from the event benefit the Republican Party of Walker County and covers their operation expenses, as well as community events, including the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum veterans breakfast Saturday, Feb. 5.

All reservations must be paid in advance at the Republican Party of Walker County offices, located at 1201 University Avenue in Downtown Huntsville. Payments are preferred to be made by Wednesday, however, McKenzie notes that she will continue to accept reservations through Friday, Jan. 7.

The 2022 Reagan Dinner will take place at the Walker County Fair Grounds, located at 3925 SH 30 in Huntsville. For more information, contact McKenzie at 936-661-5754.