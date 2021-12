Week 7 in the NFL was wild. The Steelers survived a late comeback attempt from the Titans to move to 6-0. The Seahawks fell from the ranks of the undefeated in an overtime loss to the Cardinals. The Browns edged the Bengals on a huge, go-ahead TD with 11 seconds remaining — Baker Mayfield’s fifth of the game. A Panthers tying field goal attempt from 65 yards came up just short, helping the Saints get a big division win. The Lions beat the Falcons with a touchdown pass on the final play of the game after an eight-play, 75-yard drive in the final 64 seconds. Washington kept the Cowboys to three points, and Green Bay dropped 35 on Houston, thanks to another strong day from Aaron Rodgers.

