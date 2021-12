With this book Cassie Chambers is honoring her Granny, Aunt Ruth, and mother Wilma who each encouraged and supported her quest for college experience and success away from the farm. Grandfather Papaw was first to address his daughter Wilma about the need to stay at home and work on the farm as her brothers were doing. Years later, Wilma was a graduate of Berea College, a successful business person, and the wife of a research academic. Cassie never wavered from the college objective, so do not be trapped into thinking she overcame great resistance and was the first person in the family, etc.

