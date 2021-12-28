ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

How 3D Printed Homes Are About to Shake the Boise Market

By Hannah
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho housing market better watch out cause 3D homes are here. As of December 2021, history was made with the first owner-occupied 3D-printed home. Built and funded by Habitat for Humanity, this home is changing the game on how houses are (no longer just will) be built. What is...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

C’mon Boise, Break Down Your Boxes

My man called it. We knew that the cardboard recycling center was going to be overflowing after Christmas, but common Boise. It takes like 1 minute or less to break down a box and make it flat giving the bins WAY more room for more boxes. This overflowing mess just leaves more unnecessary work for the employees. With some of the massive boxes that are just thrown in with no effort in squishing, stomping or breaking down, like 20 flat boxes could fit in their place.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Most Popular Baby Names in Idaho This Year

This year has been crazy, but it didn't stop the Idaho babies from coming! So, we took a deep dive and looked into all the research around the most popular baby names in Idaho this year. The research. Thanks to this article from babynames.com, we were able to find the...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Top 10 Hottest Fashion Trends in Idaho 2021

Taking a look back on 2021, we’re studying all the most prominent styles that lingered throughout the year in Idaho. Styles seem to always come and go, and they definitely get recycled. 2020 may have been the year of sweats and sweatshirts, but 2021 came back with new styles and hot trends.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Potato Drop 2021/2022: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, it’s one of the most famous parties in the entire country: The Idaho Potato Drop. No way did you seriously think we’re talking about Times Square, right? This Friday at the Boise Capitol Mall, the Treasure Valley’s biggest party returns to take the stage as we all prepare to watch a lit-up “GlowTato” (as the Idaho Potato Drop is calling it) fall to ring in the new year.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

What Happens To The Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas?

How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? After reading an article about the life of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in New York on Untapped New York, I was inspired to find out as much as I could about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Must See Boise Views from $1.8Million Downtown Condo

Downtown Boise is booming with fun shops, eateries, bars, nightlife and plenty of working day life and businesses too. Imagine being able to look over all of it from the comfort of your very own and very living room. As you drive into downtown Boise on Capital Boulevard you have probably seen the Grove Hotel and condominiums.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Rental Home#Building Materials#Habitat For Humanity#Historic Boise Home Built#Selling For
103.5 KISSFM

Why Treasure Valley’s Sunsets Are The Best and Where To See Them

The sunsets in the Treasure Valley really are outstanding. I was driving just last night with my man Kris, heading east on 84 going through Nampa just after 7. He literally said "It looks like we are driving into a painting." Sometimes the bright pinks, oranges and reds are enough to take your breath away. I wanted to know more about two things, first... WHY are the sunsets so extra beautiful here Idaho and the treasure valley and what causes them to be so much better here than other places?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Strongest Second Amendment City

Idahoans love their firearms. The Gem State reliably ranks as one of the top states for gun rights in the country. It wasn't always that way, but thanks to the diligent work of activists and legislators strengthened the Second Amendment in Idaho. However, have you ever wondered what city in Idaho is the most Second Amendment friendly? If a poll were taken based on freedoms or rights, Star, Idaho would win that title without any close competition.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Make-A-Wish Idaho Surprises 9-Year-Old Nampa Girl with a Horse

Idaho is full of such incredible giving people and amazing helpful organizations. Make-A-Wish of course is a major national, and even global organization that does sooooo much good. Make-A-Wish ‘s mission statement is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” Here in Idaho there was recently a wish that was granted for a wonderful 9 year old girl in Nampa.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
103.5 KISSFM

Fact or Fiction: Boise Renter Application Requirements

Okay so right off the bat I'll say it: it's crazy out there. By "there", I mean the housing and rental market in Boise, Idaho. We all talk about it. We all know it! That being said, the hunt for a home can be brutal. I've lost count of how much I've spent in application fees but it's enough to leave anyone curled up in the fetal position. So we've decided to come up with a fun little game to see if you can guess which of these requirements you're likely to see on a renter application. Oh and disclaimer: I am in no way, by any means bitter because of my challenging road to finding a place to lie my head. No way could I ever be bitter towards someone rejecting me and keeping my $35 while they tell me about it. Never. Buckle up and get ready because these will be TOUGH! Let's get started.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Hearts of Gold in The Treasure Valley

It’s easy to forget that there’s good in the world, right? We regularly read wild headlines or see crazy things flood our timeline and often don’t think twice. If anything, a lot of us are thinking “oh boy what craziness is happening today?”. Your faith in...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Friend or Foe: The Geese of Treasure Valley

Back when I first arrived in the Treasure Valley, like most newcomers I asked what I need to see, stay away from, where to go, and all of the standard “need-to-know” info. When I first heard about the geese in Boise, I thought “oh that sounds nice!”
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Will It Be A White Christmas In Boise? We’ve Got The Update

Ahhhh Christmas. The family gathered around the fire, exchanging wonderful gifts and stories. Folk spreading holiday cheer by caroling door-to-door. Oh yeah, and terribly slippery roads and slide-off wrecks. About that last part. Is that happening for Christmas 2021? Don't worry. We've got our elves on the case. The National...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Family Wins on America’s Funniest Home Videos

My 8 year old boy LOVES the show America's Funniest Home Videos. Although it has changed quite a lot since I was young, I vividly remember watching it often with my sisters. The show has been around for decades and is ABC's longest-running primetime entertainment show. With an updated set, logo (AFV!) and host the show still has new weekly episodes and thousands of Americans still sending in videos. AFV is on its 32nd season and has aired 700 episodes to date. It is now syndicated in over 50 countries around the world. The current host is Alfonso Ribeiro. Alfonso has a big list of Broadway and TV performances on his resume but is probably best known as Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Ada County Sheriffs Go “Undercover” To Give Back For Holidays

With the holiday season in full swing, the people of Treasure Valley have their plates full. Whether it’s making sure all of the shopping is done or perhaps it’s watching for holiday scams, it’s easy to miss the joys of holiday cheer. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has been holding their “Shop with a Sheriff” event for the Treasure Valley for some time. They even put on a “Back-To-School” edition of the event back in August. While the event normally consists of sheriffs taking several children shopping by their side, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office had to get creative this year as we navigate through the pandemic.
ADA COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy