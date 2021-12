David Schmalz here, breathing a sigh of relief now that I can say, with confidence, that this year’s fire season is over. It was eight years ago, almost to the day, that I first wrote about a wildfire for the Weekly, after the Pfeiffer Fire ignited late on a Sunday night on Dec. 15, 2013. By the time I arrived the next morning, Big Sur was blanketed in smoke, hiding the helicopters I could hear but not see.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO