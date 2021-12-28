'The Bachelorette' stars Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya already planning wedding

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 18th season of "The Bachelorette" ended last week with Michelle Young accepting a proposal from Nayte Olukoya, and the happy couple isn't wasting any time entering their next chapter.

"The planning is picking up speed," Young, 28, told People as a wedding update. "No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that's not us. We're like, cool, you're my person, I'm your person. We're ready!"

After the finale aired, the live "After the Rose" special featured Young and Olukoya receiving money for a down payment on their first home together once he moves from Austin, Texas, to Young's native Minnesota.