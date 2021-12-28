ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland woman caught hiding knives in a teddy bear at Philadelphia airport

By Erik Columbia
 1 day ago

(WSYR-TV) — A Cortland woman is in hot water after a stuffed animal her 9-year-old son was traveling with was found to have a pair of knives sewn into it, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says.

TSA found the knives during a security checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.

The Darth Vader teddy bear showed the weapons after security ran it through the X-ray machine. TSA says its officers noticed the bear had been restitched on its back. After removing the stitches, the knives were found in its stuffing.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

TSA did not reveal the identity of the woman, nor the reason for the hidden knives but did say the woman told them the bear was a comfort toy for her son. She will likely face a Federal penalty for trying to sneak the knives through security.

