Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 10,806 new cases, 131 new deaths as of Dec. 28, 2021
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, there were 10,806 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 27 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,976,200 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .Stop worrying about surging COVID-19 case counts?? Maybe so, if you’re vaccinated
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 17-23 was 15.3%.
There are currently 4,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 910 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 131 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,200 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 17-23
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Franklin
|23.6%
|Adams
|23.1%
|York
|22.9%
|Lebanon
|22.4%
|Perry
|20.0%
|Lancaster
|17.9%
|Dauphin
|17.3%
|Cumberland
|16.8%
|Mifflin
|16.2%
|Juniata
|15.9%
As of Dec. 24, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 68.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 73.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 28.
A total of 16,871,715 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 28.
Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .
