ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 10,806 new cases, 131 new deaths as of Dec. 28, 2021

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svKeo_0dXeRMH200

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, there were 10,806 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 27 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,976,200 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

Stop worrying about surging COVID-19 case counts?? Maybe so, if you’re vaccinated

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 17-23 was 15.3%.

There are currently 4,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 910 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 131 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 36,200 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 17-23

County Positivity Rate
Franklin 23.6%
Adams 23.1%
York 22.9%
Lebanon 22.4%
Perry 20.0%
Lancaster 17.9%
Dauphin 17.3%
Cumberland 16.8%
Mifflin 16.2%
Juniata 15.9%
Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 24, the last day the DOH data was updated, 59.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 68.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .  (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 73.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 28.

A total of 16,871,715 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 28.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
abc27 News

Lebanon County Commissioner dies of COVID-19 complications

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County Commissioner William “Bill” Ames died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from COVID-19 complications, according to a press release from the Lebanon County Commissioners’ office. Ames, a Republican, became a county commissioner in 2012. He “has served, for the last ten years, with a forthright desire to confront fiscal and […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Whtm#Adams#Perry#Pennsylvanians
abc27 News

WellSpan York to receive ‘strike teams’ following Gov. Wolf’s call for federal support

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) director announced that the federal government has selected WellSpan York and Scranton Regional Hospital to receive strike team deployment. This comes after Governor Wolf requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) back on Dec. 15. “The […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Possible scam call reported in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have a warning about a possible phone scam. They say they’ve gotten many reports from people being asked to call a number for the “warrant citation division.” which does not exist. Police say if you get this call, you should disregard it. They also say to never give out […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc27 News

Pa. State Police release holiday crash and enforcement results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released the results of both crashes, as well as enforcement results on Tuesday, Dec 28 from over the holiday weekend. According to the release, the PSP investigated 488 vehicle accidents which resulted in six people being killed and 90 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy