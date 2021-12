When Jessica Henwick joined her first acting class, an all-consuming sense of belonging immediately washed over her. The then 13-year-old decided to drop her other extracurricular activities—dance, piano, and choir—and dedicate herself to her newfound passion. Henwick, who grew up in the countryside of England, had no connections to the entertainment industry and was made to feel like her on-screen aspirations were out of reach. "Acting was such a pipe dream—even my drama school teacher tried to stop me from pursuing it," she says. "She told me there's just not going to be any work for me as an Asian woman. She said I should have a plan B, but I didn't want to do that."

