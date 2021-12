The Ravens continue to slide in the weekly Power Rankings. Analysis: "Andrews is the runaway winner for Ravens MVP at this point. He leads all league tight ends in catches (93) and receiving yards (1,187), in addition to being 15 yards away from setting the Ravens' single-season receiving mark. But what makes him so valuable? Stepping up when Baltimore's best player went down. Since Lamar Jackson injured his right ankle, Andrews leads the NFL with 376 yards, running over tacklers to gain extra yards. He has become the emotional leader for a team that has gone through so much adversity this season."

