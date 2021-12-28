ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon firefighters rescue woman clinging to tree root atop 300-foot cliff

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 1 day ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon rescued a woman who slipped from a trail and was left clinging to a tree root atop a 300-foot cliff.

Corbett Fire District 14 said reports came in about 3 p.m. Monday that a woman had slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail, the Columbia River Gorge area, and had fallen about 30 feet down.

Firefighters arrived to find the woman clinging to a tree root hanging over a 300-foot cliff.

The rescuers were able to reach the woman and bring her back to solid ground. Corbett Fire said the woman was evaluated by medics at the scene and found to be uninjured.

Lori Lambert
1d ago

A potentially deadly story turned happy for all. Thank goodness for rescue operations being there and for the lady keeping her cool during rescue.❤️🙏

