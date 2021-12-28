ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Legend’s 7 Best Songs, Ranked

By Laila Abuelhawa
jammin1057.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is singer, songwriter, and producer John Legend’s 43rd birthday....

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

John Legend Covers Blake Shelton’s First Big Hit: Watch

John Legend probably won over some country music fans when he covered his rival Voice judge Blake Shelton’s 20-year-old- hit, “Austin,” on his online show from NBC’s The Voice, “Trailer Talk.”. Legend was joined by Carrie Underwood to join him after covering their duet of...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Top Holiday Traditions—Plus, Chrissy Shares Her Mom's Favorite Recipe

What holiday traditions do you have that you still love? For Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, it’s all about the recipes they love. “The season is about being with family, it’s about making food and eating with the people you love,” Teigen tells Parade.com. “I grew up with tradition when it came to holiday eating—I grew up in a family where you lived in the kitchen.”
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
INGLEWOOD, CA
wfav951.com

John Legend Set For Vegas Residency In April

John Legend is preparing for his Vegas residency to kick off in April. A nostalgic show for his fans, Legend commented: “The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective. A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004. We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalogue—my whole career summed up in a performance.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy