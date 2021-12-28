ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 722 new cases, 11 deaths from COVID-19 in 5-day span

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc6eU_0dXeOZ6w00

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 722 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths between Thursday, Dec. 22, to Monday, Dec. 27.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 40,603, with 659 total deaths.

CDC updates guidelines for recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general public

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

Get Vaccinated

For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE .

Find vaccines near you:

Fauci: US should ‘seriously’ consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel

Get Tested

Free COVID-19 testing is available:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Coronavirus: County Executive recommends health precautions this New Year’s Eve; 167 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 28. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 40,770, with 659 total deaths. According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Domestic Air Travel#Cdc#The Health Department#Fox#Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Greene Township hosts free COVID-19 testing clinic

The effort of keep Erie County safe from COVID-19 continues. The parking lot is full, and the line of people waiting to get tested stretched around the building. Several hundred people waited in line. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists. Erie resident Alexa […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Minority Community Investment Coalition discusses importance of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinations for pregnant women

The Minority Community Investment Coalition, also known as MCIC, held their press conference on December 28th to discuss pediatric vaccinations in the community. The importance of the vaccines in youth was the main topic, but an expert also weighed in on the importance of vaccines in pregnant women. The MCIC is focusing on the youth […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Update: PSP still investigating Venango County homicide case

ROCKLAND TWP — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released more details about the homicide in Venango County. According to the PSP’s report, at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, the Franklin Barracks of the PSP received a call about a shooting at 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township. When police arrived, 29-year-old Peter […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PSP announces Christmas holiday crashes and enforcement results

HARRISBURG — The holiday weekend may have only been three days, but the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) stayed busy with driver citations. The PSP investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 24-26. Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek Education Foundation receiving more than $139k

On Wednesday, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced he successfully secured a $139,533 grant for the Millcreek Education Foundation. These competitive grant dollars go to regions only when elected officials advocate for them. In this instance, Bizzarro was successful in his bid for the money to come to Erie. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County receives two new PSP liquor control officers

HARRISBURG — After graduating in the 28th training class, two new Pennsylvania State Police officers will join the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) office in Erie County. Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), announced that 15 Liquor Enforcement Officers graduated and have been assigned to BLCE offices across the commonwealth. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy