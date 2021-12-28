ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Frank Barker: 1932-2021

By Robert Tamasy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the earliest days of the Presbyterian Church in America in the 1970s, few men were more influential than Frank Morehead Barker Jr. Frank Barker was a member of the Organizing Committee, a group of 20 teaching elders and 20 ruling elders assigned the responsibility of defining standards and principles of...

