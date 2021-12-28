ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV Oil Marketers & Grocers Association Statement Regarding Governor Justice’s Appointments to the Intermedia Court of Appeals

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Traci Nelson, President of the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) – an organization representing convenience stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers across West Virginia – offers the following statement regarding the inaugural appointments to West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals:

“On behalf of our convenience store, independent grocer and petroleum marketer members, we appreciate the prudent appointments Governor Justice has made to the newly created Intermediate Court of Appeals. Thomas E. Scarr, Daniel W. Greear, and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. are well-respected and fair individualsand we look forward to the positive impact they and the newly created court will be bring to West Virginia’s judicial system.”

For additional information, contact Traci Nelson at (304) 343-5500.

About the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association:

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) was organized to promote and improve the business interests of those engaged in the petroleum marketing, retail grocery and convenience store industries within the State of West Virginia. Most OMEGA members are home grown West Virginia businesses. The nearly 300 member companies employ over 2.5 percent of the State’s population – more than 50,000 residents. Employees of member companies blend the fuels, deliver the gasoline, stock the shelves and work the counters – all of which brings comfort and convenience to your life.

City of Welch prepares for third annual NYE Coal Drop

WELCH, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Welch is taking a less sparkly- yet more sentimental- approach to the traditional New Year’s Eve dropping of the ball. For the third year, the city will count down the seconds to the new year and celebrate with the descension of a 100-pound lump of coal.
WELCH, WV
