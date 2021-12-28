ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals are 5th in NFC entering Week 17

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQIqZ_0dXeMayN00

The Arizona Cardinals spent most of the season as the No. 1 team in the NFC. However, after three straight losses, they are now a wild card team. All four division leaders now have better records than the Cardinals.

This is what the NFC playoff standings look like entering Week 17.

  1. Green Bay Packers, 12-3
  2. Dallas Cowboys, 11-4
  3. Los Angeles Rams, 11-4
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11-4
  5. Arizona Cardinals, 10-5
  6. San Francisco 49ers 8-7
  7. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-7

The Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saint are all just behind the Eagles and 49ers at 7-8.

The Cowboys are ahead of the Rams and Bucs based on a 9-1 conference record, while the Rams are ahead of the Bucs because of their head-to-head win in Week 3. The 49ers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles for the sixth seed.

What happened in Week 16?

  • The Packers beat the Browns 24-22 no Christmas Day to stay atop the conference.
  • The Cowboys obliterated Washington 56-14 on Sunday night.
  • The Rams held off the Vikings 30-23 to take the NFC West lead over the Cardinals. They clinched a playoff berth with a win.
  • The Bucs clinched the division with a 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
  • The Cardinals dropped their third straight game, losing 22-16 to the Indianapolis Colts. They clinched a playoff spot, though because the 49ers and Vikings both lost.
  • The 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on Thursday night.
  • The Eagles won their third game in a row, beating the New York Giants 34-10.

Coming up in Week 17

  • The Packers play the Vikings at home on Sunday night.
  • The Cowboys host the Cardinals.
  • The Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens on the road.
  • The Buccaneers face the four-win New York Jets on the road.
  • The 49ers are at home against the four-win Houston Texans, who have won three in a row.
  • The Eagles take on the Washington Football Team on the road.
  • The Saints host the Panthers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

