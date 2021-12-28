Whitmer Signs Bill Requiring Redistricting Commission To Meet In Public

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 4398, a nearly $1 billion supplemental bill that invests federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to keep kids safe and learning in-person, protect seniors in nursing homes, and ensure Michiganders can stay in their homes. She also signed HB 5376, which cuts taxes for small businesses, and SB 103, which will simplify planning and development of electric transmission lines. The governor was joined by Speaker Jason Wentworth and Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who were instrumental in the passage of all three bills.
