ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Police ID skeletal remains found in Branson

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

KBI IDs 2nd man who died in shooting outside Kan. home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton, Kansas residence on Dec. 23, according to a media release from the KBI. Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton, and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. homeowner alerts police to home invasion burglary

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Kansas home. On Monday, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of NE Michigan in Topeka on the citizen report of someone breaking into their house and gained entry into the basement, according to Lt. Shane Hilton. As officers...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Suspect smiles for mug shot after killing boyfriend with sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
JC Post

Police: Kansas teen in fatal pedestrian accident turns himself in

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 41-year-old Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

North Newton police officer dies from COVID complications

HARVEY COUNTY —Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday due to health complications from COVID-19, according to a social media report from the city. Rousseau, 46, joined the North Newton Police Department in 2018. “Brian was very dedicated to the profession. He was...
NORTH NEWTON, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in utility closet

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas burglary suspect after he was found hiding in the utility closet. Just after 3:30p.m. Monday, 9fficers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Skeletal Remains#Mixed Martial Arts#Ap
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle Christmas night

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple felony charges following a pursuit that began late Christmas night. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near SE 4th Street and SE Golden Avenue in Shawnee County on an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Autopsy: Death of Black Kansas teen in custody was homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Black youth’s death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Monday that contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. The report said that 17-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect poured oil into truck's gas tank

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of Parkway Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 31-year-old man reported a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy