Harold’s Burger Bar Sets Grand Reopening for Tuesday

Harold’s Burger Bar, the highly popular drive-through stand in Centralia near Washington Elementary School, is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The stand was recently bought by a new-to-the-area family and will have some big updates upon reopening while keeping many of the same customer-favorite recipes.

For its grand reopening, the restaurant, located at 727 S. Gold St., will offer a 10% discount on all menu items through Dec. 30. For an additional 5% discount, customers can write a review. The burger bar’s hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Its new Facebook page will be https://www.facebook.com/Haroldsburgers/ and the restaurant can be reached at 360-669-0169.

Check back to www.Haroldsburgers.com for the company’s website, which will go live soon.

Read The Chronicle's previous story on the new owners here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/harolds-burger-bar-in-centralia-to-reopen-under-new-family-ownership,280964