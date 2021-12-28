ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pass Ski Area to Host Night Skiing for New Year’s Eve

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Snowboarders pose for a photo on opening day at White Pass while riding a lift.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, White Pass Ski Area will hold night skiing ahead of a family-friendly celebration to ring in the New Year with New York at 9 p.m. There is no cost to attend the dance party.

That way, families can party hard and still get up in time for skiing on Jan. 1.

Reserve lift tickets online to avoid heading up the mountain just to discover it is sold out. Visit skiwhitepass.com for more information.

