Lewis County, WA

Arbor Health Awards Employees for Outstanding Service

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Kris Wirta, left and Lisa Thompson.

As part of its “Core Values Recognition Program,” Arbor Health medical group is recognizing two staff members for their excellence in the month of November.

The first award was given for outstanding non-direct patient care service excellence to Lisa Thompson, a self-pay biller who has worked with the medical group since June 2020.

“Some employees are behind the scenes but have a huge impact on patient satisfaction. Since Lisa filled this role, I haven’t received any patient complaints for months,” read Thompson’s nomination statement. “She knows what needs to be done and goes out of her way to make sure it gets done timely. Lisa keeps our patients happy, keeps me happy and I am grateful I can count on her every day!”

The second award was given to respiratory therapist Kris Wirta, for outstanding direct patient care service excellence. Employed since Dec. 2010, Wirta’s nomination statement read: ““Kris has been daunted with the huge task of being our only respiratory therapist. She has absolutely gone above and beyond in working closely with our rehab department. … It is evident she truly cares about her patients and demonstrates empathy and encouragement with all.”

Lewis County, WA
Willimantic, CT
