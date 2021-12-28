Public Works Director: Six County-Owned Vehicles Vandalized

Chronicle Sirens

Six vehicles owned by Lewis County were vandalized early Sunday morning at a facility near Northeast Kresky Avenue, according to Lewis County Public Works Director Josh Metcalf.

Damage to windshields, external mirrors, headlights and vehicle bodies was observed on the vehicles, Metcalf told Lewis County commissioners during their Monday morning meeting.

One individual was arrested Sunday for the crime, and it’s estimated they damaged the vehicles to the tune of between $5,000 and $10,000.

It’s assumed the individual was looking for a warm place to stay after snow storms began, Metcalf said. The person called 911 looking to get into the nearby WSECU building and began vandalizing the vehicles.

Metcalf said four of the vehicles were used by Public Works, one was used by Environmental Health and another was used by Community Development.

Chehalis Police Department has interacted with the individual previously, Metcalf said.