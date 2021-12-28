ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Public Works Director: Six County-Owned Vehicles Vandalized

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAOim_0dXeLEiI00
Chronicle Sirens

Six vehicles owned by Lewis County were vandalized early Sunday morning at a facility near Northeast Kresky Avenue, according to Lewis County Public Works Director Josh Metcalf.

Damage to windshields, external mirrors, headlights and vehicle bodies was observed on the vehicles, Metcalf told Lewis County commissioners during their Monday morning meeting.

One individual was arrested Sunday for the crime, and it’s estimated they damaged the vehicles to the tune of between $5,000 and $10,000.

It’s assumed the individual was looking for a warm place to stay after snow storms began, Metcalf said. The person called 911 looking to get into the nearby WSECU building and began vandalizing the vehicles.

Metcalf said four of the vehicles were used by Public Works, one was used by Environmental Health and another was used by Community Development.

Chehalis Police Department has interacted with the individual previously, Metcalf said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Chehalis, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Chehalis, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Lewis County, WA
Crime & Safety
Lewis County, WA
Cars
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Snow Storms#Lewis County Public#Wsecu#Public Works#Environmental Health#Community Development
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
311
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy