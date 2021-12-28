Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado

Photo Credit: donald_gruener (iStock).

Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter?

The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer.

I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible.

Here's what you should have in your trunk this winter:

The essential items:

The secondary items:

Extra clothes: These clothes can be used for layering or in the event that melting snow gets something wet. It's never a bad idea to bring a change of clothes along for a long trip – and maybe bring a third pair of gloves and socks. Chemical hand warmers: Hand warmers that don't require any sort of battery to charge can be a game-changer when it comes to staying comfortable in the cold. Don't expect them to be a substitute for gloves, though. Non-perishable snacks: With a long shelf-life, snacks like granola bars can be a great option for emergency trunk food. Even in the event of a short stranding, having food available can help with maintaining a positive mood and mental clarity. Non-clumping kitty litter or sand: Not only can a heavy bag of kitty litter or sand in the trunk add a little bit of weight, thus traction, to the back end of a vehicle, these products can also be used to find a little traction in slick snow. Sometimes, freeing a stuck car can be as simple as putting a little bit of sand under the tires. Most kitty litter that works for this isn't environmentally friendly, so sand is recommended. A deck of cards or board games: Gotta find a way to stay entertained when trapped in a vehicle. A deck of cards should do the trick. Bonus points if you're prepared with a collection of board games.

I'm also going to add another item to this list – a storage container that fits in your trunk. This will vary by vehicle, but you'll want to have one convenient spot to keep all of your winter gear. Not only will that make it easier to find things in a moment of stress, it will also make summer storage a cinch.