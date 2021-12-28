Draya Michele Makes A Public Plea To Get Her Savage X Fenty Contract Back In 2022

Moneybagg Yo has had a stellar year, making a huge jump into the mainstream with his album A Gangsta's Pain, which garnered the 16th most units sold of any album in 2021. He is truly in his money bag, as this month was the five year anniversary of when he made his first million dollars. Now that he has leveled up and has the cash to show for it, Moneybagg decided to splurge on a brand new white Louis Vuitton fur coat. As he showed it off on Instagram, he included a tribute hashtag for the late Virgil Abloh, who was the creative director of Louis Vuitton: "I See A Million Next To A Shark I Probably Dive In #RipVirgilAbloh"

