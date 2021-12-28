ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

COVID-19 testing still widely available in Yuma County

By Cody Lee
 1 day ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following the holiday weekend, COVID-19 testing centers are seeing an increase in people wanting to get tested.

Regional Center for Border Health continues to see long lines during its testing time from 6 A.M. to 11 A.M. at both the Somerton and San Luis locations.

Dr. Ching Wang, Chief Medical Officer of Sunset Health, says more appointments have been booked.

"We almost doubled the amount of tests we usually do on a daily basis," said Dr. Wang.

He says people are coming in thinking they've been exposed or showing symptoms.

With the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly, Arizona's top doctor is warning the general public to not let your guard down whether you're vaccinated or not.

"Omicron is likely to cause more breakthrough infections in vaccinated people than previous variants. However, information from our federal partners suggests that vaccines continue offering robust protection against severe illness and hospitalization. And those with booster doses generally are having even milder illness in the event of breakthrough cases," said Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Wednesday on News 11 and KYMA.com - We speak to a local doctor who shares what to look out for before getting tested and how symptoms for the flu and seasonal cold mimic some of the COVID-19 symptoms.

