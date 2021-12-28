ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Lettieri Group: Red Dwarf

By Corey Brown
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is always exciting to see a video by the Mark Lettieri Group drop. GroundUP...

Ariane Cap: Silent Night

“Enjoy my solo bass rendition of my favorite Christmas song which also happens to have been written by a fellow Austrian,” she said. Have a video to share? Email us at [email protected]. Support No Treble. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass...
MUSIC
Fusion Biscuit: 6/5

No Treble reader Juraj Kysel sent us this video of his band Fusion Biscuit, and we were hooked. “We play a mix of jazz, rock, and funk with different genre diversions. This is our first video. I hope you like it. Our debut album will be released soon in the spring,” Juraj shared.
MUSIC
Scary Pockets: Dreams / Just the Two of Us Mashup

Scary Pockets has put together some pretty impressive mashups in the past, and they now have another to add to the list. Anchored by Nick Campbell’s smooth bass lines, here’s the group performing a funk mashup of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us”. The band is joined by Leone, who handles the lead vocals.
MUSIC
The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC
Journey Frontman Shared All-Star Steve Miller Cover 2021 In Review

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration, earning a top 21 story from May 2021. Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's...
MUSIC
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
The Music Of Yellowstone Season 4: Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up,” & More Featured In Episode 8

Another Sunday in the books and another batch of tunes to add to the to our league leading Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist. The best soundtrack on television, it features Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show, Whiskey Myers (who even made an appearance as a bar band), as well as Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Lainey Wilson, Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours and more.
TV & VIDEOS
The 41 Best Albums of 2021

While we are still battling back from the most unprecedented years in modern history, 2021 was another jam-packed, wild time… especially for all things music. As the world is slowly opening up with more folks getting the COVID vaccine and boosters, the entertainment industry is getting back in full swing.
MUSIC
Chrissie Hynde Will Sing Bob Dylan, Pretenders, Hoagy Carmichael, and More for Holiday Livestream

Chrissie Hynde announced plans for an upcoming livestream event that’s set to showcase the beloved rock icon covering some of her favorite songs. Titled Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs), the performance—filmed and recorded live at the Royal Opera House in London—will premiere on December 26 at 3 p.m. EST, and will be available through January 3 at 2:59 a.m. EST.
MUSIC
David Bowie’s ‘Berlin Trilogy’: ‘Low,’ ‘Heroes’ and ‘Lodger’ Reconsidered

All three albums represented an expansive leap into experimental realms, as well as a decidedly noncommercial approach that was markedly different from the glam-rock sound he had pursued in his guise as Ziggy. Consequently, the albums got mixed reviews from both fans and critics, some decrying the lack of instant accessibility even as others hailed Bowie for venturing into experimental environs without fear of any backlash.
MUSIC
The 21 Biggest Rock Acts Who Haven’t Toured Since COVID Hit

The pandemic didn't end in 2021 — in fact, a crop of variants only emphasized just how difficult the virus would be to shake. But for a number of reasons too myriad to unpack here, the live-music motor revved back up in COVID Year Two: major tour announcements, a chunk of big-draw festivals, numerous bands finally fulfilling their postponed concert plans. If you squinted hard enough, it almost looked like the Before Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC

