Wyoming State

US census shows Wyoming lags in growth

By Dec 28, 2021
 1 day ago

CASPER — A number of the top ten states with the largest population growth from 2020 to 2021 were Wyoming’s neighbors, but the Cowboy State fell far behind. Half of the top ten states, including the top four states, with the largest annual percent population growth were in the West: Idaho...

24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Life Expectancy in Florida Compares to the Nation

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Drunk City in Every State

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.  Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, not enough exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded. The Census report indicates that several factors contributed to the slow […]
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

New York sees largest population loss in history

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York led the way this year in population loss. The U.S. Census Bureau put that loss at more than 319,000 New Yorkers between July 2020 and July 2021 - the highest of any state in the nation. Percentage-wise, it was 1.6 percent of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Exodus from Illinois continues, latest census numbers show

Illinoisans continue to leave the Land of Lincoln. According to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 113,776 fewer people in Illinois in July than there were in July 2020. Only the District of Columbia and New York state had a greater percentage decline in population. Taking...
ILLINOIS STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Census data shows Louisiana had fifth highest population loss over year

The total population in Louisiana decreased by 27,156 people from July 2020 to July 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change represented a statewide 0.6 percent decline, according to the estimated data. The District of Columbia, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, and California all had higher percentage decreases.
LOUISIANA STATE
The State Journal-Register

Census estimates show Illinois lost more than 113,000 people in one year

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest Illinois is continuing to lose population. The latest estimates, released Tuesday, pegged the state’s population at 12,671,469 as of July 1, 2021, down by 113,776, or 0.9 percent, from the official 2020 census. Several factors contributed to the change, but the single largest was domestic outmigration. According...
ILLINOIS STATE
News Break
Politics
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming's GDP shrank dramatically over 2020, data shows

Wyoming’s economy in 2020 grew at a rate slower than any year since 1986, when the state was in the midst of a major bust, according to a new report from the Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division. “The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and...
WYOMING STATE
Axios Denver

Conifer is the new population center in Colorado, census data shows

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe new population center of Colorado is Conifer — or just east of it, to be precise.What's new: The U.S. Census Bureau places the balance of the state's population just east of the Jefferson County community and part-way toward Littleton, along the western edge of Deer Creek Canyon Park.The coordinates are +39.534747, -105.185361.Be smart: It's not the place with the most people, but the middle point of us all. "If you could see Colorado sprinkled with all the people, [it's] where that center would lie, where everywhere else around that dot is equal," explained...
COLORADO STATE
WBAY Green Bay

New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study from Madison-based Forward Analytics shows Wisconsin’s future could be in danger, if the state’s population growth trends don’t drastically pick up. According to the study, “Slowing Down: Wisconsin’s Waning Population Growth,” the state’s population increased by 3.6%, making us...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

U.S. population grows by slowest rate in history, Census figures show

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in 2021, the slowest rate in the country's history, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday. In terms of real numbers, the population grew by 392,665 from July 2020 to July 2021. This was the first time since 1937 that the U.S. population grew by fewer than 1 million people. It was also the lowest numeric growth since 1900, the first year the Census Bureau began annual population estimates.
U.S. POLITICS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

2020 worst year for Wyoming economic growth since 1986

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Wyoming’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the market value of goods and services produced by the labor and property located in the state, shrank 8.3 percent in 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates. “The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and demand reduction,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis Division. Nationally, the decreasing rate of 2.2 percent was the steepest since World War II, despite the fact that the COVID recession lasted just two months (March and April), the shortest recession in U.S. history. The estimate also covers all counties in the United States, and the statistics include contributions to GDP by industries. As a common indicator of an area’s economic activity, the data can be used for comparisons to a different area in size, trend, and structure of the economy.
WYOMING STATE

