US census shows Wyoming lags in growth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Wyoming’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the market value of goods and services produced by the labor and property located in the state, shrank 8.3 percent in 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates. “The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and demand reduction,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis Division. Nationally, the decreasing rate of 2.2 percent was the steepest since World War II, despite the fact that the COVID recession lasted just two months (March and April), the shortest recession in U.S. history. The estimate also covers all counties in the United States, and the statistics include contributions to GDP by industries. As a common indicator of an area’s economic activity, the data can be used for comparisons to a different area in size, trend, and structure of the economy.
