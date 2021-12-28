US census shows Wyoming lags in growth

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe new population center of Colorado is Conifer — or just east of it, to be precise.What's new: The U.S. Census Bureau places the balance of the state's population just east of the Jefferson County community and part-way toward Littleton, along the western edge of Deer Creek Canyon Park.The coordinates are +39.534747, -105.185361.Be smart: It's not the place with the most people, but the middle point of us all. "If you could see Colorado sprinkled with all the people, [it's] where that center would lie, where everywhere else around that dot is equal," explained...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO