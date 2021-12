TRON Price has been on a downtrend for more than a month. Coin breaks lower band of VWAP indicator on the hourly chart. Coin trading between lower Bollinger Band and mean line. TRON price has been on a downward trend with pullbacks at various levels consistently. When such a pattern is occurring there is always a possibility of a complex pullback where if the coin breaks the immediate resistance the coin will show a bullish reversal. But, the coin also could consolidate at this level as it is close to a long-term support level. The coin has been trading below the mean level of the Bollinger Bands indicator, trading above the -2 standard deviation line and below the mean level. The coin’s behavior around the support of $ 0.075 is key for future price action. The coin has formed weak resistances at $ 0.83, $ 0.93, and $ 0.98 levels. The coin has strong resistance at $ 0.122.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO