Asbury Park, NJ

Mother's murder conviction thrown out in New Jersey Supreme Court

By Aaron Katersky
 4 hours ago

A divided New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of Michelle Lodzinski, a former single mother from South Amboy who was accused of killing her 5-year-old son in 1991 and claiming he disappeared at a carnival.

Lodzinski, 54, is serving a 30-year prison sentence. A judge has just ordered her release from prison.

MORE: Arrest Made in New Jersey Boy's Murder 23 Years Later

She has long denied murdering her son, Timothy Wiltsey, and the court said there was never enough evidence to convict.

The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool - PHOTO: Michelle Lodzinski during her sentencing hearing, where she was sentenced to 30 years for the 1991 murder of her 5 year-old son Timothy Wiltsey, at Middlesex County Court in New Brunswick, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

“After reviewing the entirety of the evidence and after giving the State the benefit of all its favorable testimony and all the favorable inferences drawn from that testimony, no reasonable jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that Lodzinski purposefully or knowingly caused Timothy’s death. Even if the evidence suggested that Timothy did not die by accident, no testimony or evidence was offered to distinguish whether Timothy died by the negligent, reckless, or purposeful or knowing acts of a person, even if that person were Lodzinski,” the majority opinion said .

A dissenting opinion said the jury’s conviction was reasonable and overturning it “substitutes” the majority’s own interpretation of the evidence for the conclusion reached by the jury.

Lodzinski had taken Timothy to a carnival on May 25, 1991, at Kennedy Park in Sayreville. He went on several rides before Lodzinski walked over to a concession stand to get a drink while Timothy stood by the side of a trailer, where she could see him. Facing the concessionaire, she paid for the drink. When she turned around, Timothy was gone.

The boy’s remains were found during an April 1992 search in Edison where authorities discovered a child’s bones, including a skull. Dental records revealed that the skull was Timothy’s.

Comments / 10

Crime TV Junkie
18h ago

I’m not saying this woman is innocent or guilty, but if the evidence does not support her being guilty, we have to accept that. What if he was kidnapped?Very sad for the little boy.

Reply(1)
2
CBS Philly

Trenton Woman Charged In Crash That Killed New Jersey Human Services Police Officer Michael Luko: Prosecutor

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after Atlantic County Prosecutors say she crashed into a New Jersey Human Services Police officer last June. The crash happened on White Horse Pike in June 2020. Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her Trenton home. She is charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto. On June 19, 2020, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Bell was going west on White Horse Pike when she went into the oncoming lane. She hit the other vehicle head-on. Michael Luko, 53, was heading home from his job as an officer with the state’s Human Services Police Department. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Detectives with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force helped in Bell’s arrest.
TRENTON, NJ
