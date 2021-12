Back in the saddle again, even though it's the holidays. 😉 Looking for connections with like minded chicks who love a pep talk and those willing to give them. My journey is for health and longevity, as well as feelin good in my favorite jeans. It's taken 5 years to lose and keep off 40 pounds and that was just in the last two years, but it's GONE! I officially lost 52, but a long move from home and being a voracious emotional eater has sidelined me mentally and I have gained 12 back. I have approximately 20 to lose and no quick fix time to do it in, because I KNOW it doesn't work. Trust me. I had no idea I kept 40 pounds off for for over a year until I logged back on here.

YOGA ・ 6 DAYS AGO