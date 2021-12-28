2021 Dream Foundry Contest Winners

The Photo Club of Quail Creek October photo contest focused on “shadows.” Eligible photos were taken within the last three years with only minimal post processing allowed. Jeff Krueger took first place with Headin’ Home. Jeff shared he was doing an Arizona highways photo workshop in Canyon de Chelly when, one day, they went out to the dunes to do some afternoon landscape photography. They came across a young Navajo girl out riding. She was working out her horse, and her family was there as well. After speaking with them, they agreed to let us photograph her throughout the afternoon. As it started to get into late afternoon, she was riding along a sand ridge and the time of day created a great shadow of the horse and rider. Jeff was shooting on a tripod, and as he watched her riding off, he decided to try shooting at a slow enough shutter speed to keep the movement sharp and a good aperture setting for depth of field. Nice work! Jeff used a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, shooting at f/3.5, 1/2000 second, focal length of 200.0 mm, and ISO 100.

