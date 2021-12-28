ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Dream Foundry Contest Winners

Cover picture for the articleFIRST PLACE: “Cooking: A Science”, Shinjini Dey. SECOND PLACE: “Amadi on the Concrete”, Jarred Thompson. THIRD PLACE: “Clear As Water, Red As Ruin”, Sigrid Marianne Gayangos. Other finalists were. Brienne D. Hayes. Amy Johnson....

wnypapers.com

Winners of Grand Island Coloring Contest revealed

A panel of top judges recently considered the myriad magnificent entries into the 2021 Grand Island Coloring Contest. After much deliberation, the winners were announced and include:. •4-6-year-olds. 1. Alex Kurpiewski. 2. Camden Burgio. 3. Timmy Kurpiewski. 4. Camille Racutt. •7-9-year-olds. 1. Gemma Murgia. 2. Cooper Gutt. 3. Rowan Decker.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
The Daily Reporter

Prize-winners named in Christmas decorating contest

Bronson Chamber of Commerce wanted to give recognition to residents who decorate their homes for Christmas. They also wanted to encourage others to help make the city festive. So the chamber of commerce held a Christmas decorating contest with three categories that include cash prizes. Best presentation:. Rick and Cindy...
BRONSON, MI
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo recognizes window decorating contest winners

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown district has mirrored the front of a Christmas card throughout December, making it the perfect backdrop for the city’s annual holiday events. Residents lined Main Street on the night of Thursday, Dec. 2 for the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade and tree...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Daily Iberian

ETC: Azalea Garden Club Lighting Contest Winners

Winners of the Azalea Garden Club Christmas Lighting Contest have been selected.The winners in the Traditional Category (top photo) are Gladys and Khylea Pecantte of 826 E. Santa Clara. Ryan, Tiffany, Payten, and Cooper Romero of 208 Oak Hill Road won the Religious Category (center photo). The Children’s Category was won by Erin, Billy, and Addison Guidry of 611 Jacqueline Drive (bottom photo). Azalea is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.
SOCIETY
locusmag.com

Best Canadian Middle-Grade And YA 2021

For more information, including the complete list, see the CBC website. While you are here, please take a moment to support Locus with a one-time or recurring donation. We rely on reader donations to keep the magazine and site going, and would like to keep the site paywall free, but WE NEED YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT to continue quality coverage of the science fiction and fantasy field.
WORLD
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton Finally Learns Game-Changing Secret

Many pieces finally fell into place during last night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” including Beth finding out who attacked them at the end of Season 3. All season long, she’s been convinced that Jamie ordered the attacks and tried to have them all killed. It was definitely telling that all of the Duttons were attacked except for him. But viewers already know that that’s because Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, actually ordered Terell Riggins to orchestrate the attacks.
TV SERIES
NME

Grimes says she will “change my main day job” after next album ‘Book 1’

Grimes is looking at changing the main focus of her career after the release of her next album, the star has said. The musician is preparing the follow-up to her latest record ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which was released in February 2020. Her next album will be her first since leaving 4AD and signing with Columbia.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Grimes says she fancies a career change after her new album

Grimes has spent her post-Christmas teasing a collaboration with The Weeknd while also admitting that she fancies a career change away from music. The Canadian singer might be preparing the release of her next album, Book 1, but that hasn’t stopped her from already looking beyond that horizon. “Celebrity...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Inks Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.
MOVIES
thefallonpost.org

CCHS Art Students Chosen for Celebrating Art Anthology

The following students have been selected for publication in the Fall Celebrating Art Anthology. Celebrating Art is a national competition for students. If you see these students, please congratulate them. This is a great honor. Adding comment means accepting the rules and regulations. Vulgar, offensive content that violates the rules...
VISUAL ART
quailcreekcrossing.com

October 2021 PCQC Photo Contest Winners: Shadows

The Photo Club of Quail Creek October photo contest focused on “shadows.” Eligible photos were taken within the last three years with only minimal post processing allowed. Jeff Krueger took first place with Headin’ Home. Jeff shared he was doing an Arizona highways photo workshop in Canyon de Chelly when, one day, they went out to the dunes to do some afternoon landscape photography. They came across a young Navajo girl out riding. She was working out her horse, and her family was there as well. After speaking with them, they agreed to let us photograph her throughout the afternoon. As it started to get into late afternoon, she was riding along a sand ridge and the time of day created a great shadow of the horse and rider. Jeff was shooting on a tripod, and as he watched her riding off, he decided to try shooting at a slow enough shutter speed to keep the movement sharp and a good aperture setting for depth of field. Nice work! Jeff used a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, shooting at f/3.5, 1/2000 second, focal length of 200.0 mm, and ISO 100.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Costar Chris Mitchum on the Duke Making Same Movie Three Times

Actor and screenwriter Chris Mitchum had the pleasure of working with John Wayne several times before Wayne’s passing in 1979. In a 2019 interview with A Word on Westerns, the icon shared some of his experiences working with the Duke. Mitchum also shared what it was like to work with filmmaker Howard Hawks, the mind behind many of Wayne’s films. Hawks’ last project before his passing in 1977 was the classic, “Rio Lobo.”
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Swoops on ‘Perfect Strangers’ Adaptation as Its First Arab Original Film

Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features a high-caliber pan-Arabic ensemble cast including Lebanese multi-hyphenate Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki. It is directed by Lebanese first-timer Wissam Smayra. Pic is co-produced by Front Row’s Yalla Yalla unit with Egypt’s Film Clinic and Lebanon’s Empire Entertainment. The original “Perfect Strangers” was directed by Italy’s Paolo Genovese and...
MOVIES

