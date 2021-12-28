Dow climbs nearly 50 points on gains in Boeing, Walgreens Boots shares

Buoyed by positive gains for shares of Boeing and Walgreens Boots, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.26%

is trading 43 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Boeing

BA,

+1.46%

and Walgreens Boots

WBA,

+1.38%

have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Boeing's shares are up $2.88, or 1.4%, while those of Walgreens Boots are up $0.56 (1.1%), combining for a roughly 23-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney

DIS,

+1.57%

, Dow Inc.

DOW,

+1.36%

, and Walmart

WMT,

+1.44%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.