Dow climbs nearly 50 points on gains in Boeing, Walgreens Boots shares
Buoyed by positive gains for shares of Boeing and Walgreens Boots, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. The Dow
is trading 43 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Boeing
and Walgreens Boots
have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Boeing's shares are up $2.88, or 1.4%, while those of Walgreens Boots are up $0.56 (1.1%), combining for a roughly 23-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney
, Dow Inc.
, and Walmart
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
