ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla stock in danger of snapping win streak, while Argus Research analyst boosts price target by 30%

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dXe6cCQ00

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-0.17%

slipped 0.2% in midday trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 2.3%, and putting them in danger of their first loss in five sessions. Meanwhile, Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky affirmed his buy rating and boosted his stock price target by 30%, to $1,313 from $1,010, citing an improved earnings outlook and as Chief Executive Elon Musk appears to have completed his stock sales. Selesky said Telsa is the "undisputed leader" in the electric vehicle industry, with "unparalleled" brand recognition. "Additionally, Tesla's recent announcement to open its Supercharger Network to other non-Tesla vehicles is a brilliant strategy, in our opinion, as Tesla not only has the largest fast-charging network in the world, which would benefit any EV owner, but it would also generate a new and potentially immense revenue stream in the years ahead by charging non-Tesla EV owners a fee for the use of a fast-charging Tesla Supercharger," Selesky wrote in a note to clients. Tesla's stock, which soared 21.6% during a four-day win streak through Monday, has run up 54.7% this year while the S&P 500 has gained 27.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Elon Musk unloads another $1 billion in Tesla stock

Elon Musk sold another $1 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock Tuesday, as he closes in on his goal of divesting 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle maker. According to filings Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk sold about 934,000 shares, worth about $1.02 billion. He also exercised options on 1.55 million shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Victoria’s Secret affirms Q4 EPS outlook $2.35-$2.65

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2021 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this site you agree to the Subscriber Agreement & Terms of Use,. Privacy Notice, and Cookie...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

European stocks touch but fail to hold record level

European stocks briefly traded at a level Wednesday that would represent a record high but couldn’t hold the gains heading into the U.S. trading session. traded as high as 490.10, above the Nov. 17 peak of 489.95, before meandering lower. Retail. SXRP,. +0.74%. was the strongest sector, while automakers.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits New Buy Point; 5 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

Dow Jones futures rallied 80 points Tuesday after the stock market rally hit new highs Monday. Tesla stock briefly topped an early buy point, while leading growth stocks Applied Materials, ArcBest and Fortinet broke out past new entries. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1%. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Argus Research#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Supercharger Network#Non Tesla Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy