Whataburger is serious business in Texas. So serious, in fact, that it is listed as a must stop to anyone visiting from outside our area. A couple of years back, Whataburger went up for sale so that their burger goodness could be spread to other portions of the United States leaving many to feel, for lack of a better term, betrayed. So when news of "changes" begin to spread, there is a moment of panic from Whataburger fans. This latest Facebook post is a perfect example of that.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO