Michigan State

Central Michigan to Face Washington State in the Sun Bowl

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
The Arizona Bowl has been canceled after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues. Central...

Holiday Bowl Scrapped as Virus Issues Hit UCLA Before Kick

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl has become the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled. UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team. The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled with virus issues leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls had to scramble to find replacement teams. North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted.
SAN DIEGO, CA
No. 1 Baylor Wins 18th in Row 104-68 Over Northwestern State

WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo scored a career-high 27 points and top-ranked Baylor extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 in a row by beating Northwestern State 104-68 on Tuesday night. Baylor scored the game’s first 13 points. Later in the first half, Akinjo started another 13-0 run with three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 64 seconds. The Bears are 12-0. Adam Flagler added 21 points with five 3s and also had 11 assists, while. Jeremy Sochan scored 16 points and 11 rebounds in his first career start. Carvell Teasett scored a career-high 18 points on six 3s for 3-11 Northwestern State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Strawther Leads No. 4 Gonzaga Over North Alabama 93-63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games. Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the 11-2 Gonzaga that wrapped up its nonconference schedule. C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6). The Lions kept it close for the first part of the first half, but Gonzaga pulled away with an 18-3 run and didn't look back.
SPOKANE, WA
No. 1 Alabama Without OC and No. 4 Cincy Arrive for CFP Semi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and Cincinnati have arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide were without offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone. Coach Nick Saban expects both coaches to join the team before Friday's game O'Brien and Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and were isolating with mild symptoms. Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive closer to the game. Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.
ARLINGTON, TX
COVIS Sacks Fenway and Military Bowl

BOSTON (AP) — The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans. The Fenway Bowl scheduled for Wednesday at the home of the Boston Red Sox was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU. The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests involving the Eagles. It’s the second year in a row that the pandemic has spoiled bowl bids for Boston College and SMU.
FOOTBALL
Waddle Shines, Dolphins Beat Saints 20-3 to Win 7th Straight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3. Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row. Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. The Saints started Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off of the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill.
NFL
NBA Virus Numbers Still Rising, Expanded Testing Begins

The NBA's virus numbers continue to rise. By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116. The real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. It may continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.
NBA
NHL Brings Back Taxi Squads in Effort to Keep Season Going

The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause anyone to play without a full lineup. The taxi squad is set to be in effect until at least the All-Star break in early February. The league also postponed three additional games — Columbus at Chicago on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh at Toronto, and Boston at Ottawa on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, several players and coaches went into COVID-19 protocol Sunday as teams returned to their facilities.
SPORTS
Seahawks’ Last-place Finish a Lock After 25-24 Loss to Bears

SEATTLE (AP) — After the final kneel down, the few remaining snowballs being tossed from the stands were no longer only directed toward officials or the opponent. There were at least some being flung toward the home sideline and tunnel as the Seattle Seahawks left the field. What was already a lost season for the Seahawks hit a new low, blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears that eliminated Seattle from playoff contention in the NFC. Seattle will finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since moving to the NFC in 2002. The last time the Seahawks finished last in their division was the AFC West in 1996.
NFL
