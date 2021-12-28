Learning an old art to create new beauty

A group of ladies recently decided to join the beginner’s quilting class with Mary Hunter from Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and learn the long-lost art of quilting. Their first project was a table runner.

Pam Dudding Contributing writer

(Published on March 24, 2021) In years long ago, ladies kept their hands busy in the evenings, as they would have to make colorful quilts to keep their families warm and cozy, as there were no Belk’s or Walmart’s to pop into to purchase one.

That long-lost art is emerging again, and the ladies of the Farm Bureau are taking full advantage by offering a beginner’s class to those who are interested in learning.

The Craig County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee started the weekly class on February 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Craig Valley Baptist Church.

The fee for the class is a non-refundable $25 donation to the Craig County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. The donated funds will be used to support agriculture education and provide scholarships to students within the community.

Instructor Mary Hunter recently gave each new lady a student miniature handmade quilted chick.

“Have you always wanted to learn how to make a quilt or just want to brush up on your skills? If so, this is the class for you,” Hunter said. “We will go over all the steps for making a quilt from start to finish but on a smaller scale so that it’s not so intimidating by making a very simple table runner instead of a full-size quilt.”

Hunter included the techniques of how to choose fabric for a quilt, piece the top, prepare it for quilting, how to quilt it with simple stitches on the sewing machine and apply binding to finish up the quilt.

The nice thing is that no one needs any quilting experience to take this class, only a sewing machine to and the “ability to be able to sew a fairly straight line with it.”

Added Hunter, “In our first class we’ll talk about tools, supplies and the fabric to make your quilt and how to sew a quarter inch seam. The following Saturday we will take a field trip to purchase your materials and then in our next class we’ll cut out the top and start sewing it.”

Another group of experienced quilters recently attended as support, and worked on their full-size quilts, which were absolutely beautiful.

The new quilters are almost complete. The first set of classes are scheduled at the end of March.

“We are excited about having these younger girls in our group now and learning this craft,” Hunter said. “They will be ready to tackle the next class which will be a larger project, the Curved Log Cabin Quilt.”

To sign up for future classes and pay the class fee (which ensures your space) or get more information, email Mary Hunter at [email protected] or call 540-309-2525.

“The class does have limited space, so it’s first-come, first-serve,” Hunter said.