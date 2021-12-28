ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, VA

Feeding America is back in Craig

New Castle Record
New Castle Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gXqy_0dXdwKGE00
Cars were filled with vegetables to take to those who could not get out in the winter weather.

(Published on February 17, 2021) Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many families have struggled when it comes to consistently putting food on the table.

The blessing of having the Feeding America truck delivery back in Craig was more than a welcome to many.

The New Castle Christian Church continues to host the huge amount of food that Feeding America brings to the community.

“They delivered 240 pre-packaged boxes,” Pastor Sheldon Cosma said.

It included fresh vegetables such as some loose cabbage, red potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and carrots.

Even with the cold and rainy weather, the faithful volunteers showed up to help box up the vegetables and bring some extra healthy foods to Craig residents this month.

“It was a little cold and wet, but I hardly noticed because it warms my heart to spend time around such great servants of Christ,” Cosma said. “And yes Jean (Bradley), sometimes I do not have enough sense to get in out of the rain.”

With boxes securely placed in everyone’s vehicle as they drove around the block for the drive-through pickup service, many thanks and lots of smiles were expressed to the volunteers.

Hopes are that the truck will continue monthly on the second Wednesday. However, keep in touch with the Facebook notifications just in case changes are necessary.

“I love my church family,” Cosma said as the day ended.

Many residents added the same sentiments as they drove off with a box of quality food for their families.

Comments / 0

Related
New Castle Record

“Just A Hand” found a permanent home

(Published on January 6, 2021) Throughout 2020, many people have extended their hands, regardless of how little they felt they had to share. Last year, a new service blessed Craig County residents with a building full of clothes, books, toys, and household goods at Club Camp Mitchell. People that heard, flooded in, and picked out their necessities for their children and other neighbors.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
New Castle Record

CHRIST-mas Times a Comin’

When asked, people often say their favorite time of the year is the Christmas season. It seems to bring out the “holly jolly” in people, giving is at an all-time high and kids are on their best behavior, awaiting St. Nick on that special night. In Craig County...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
New Castle Record

McCleary kids “love Craig County”

It is one thing to hear adults talk about their love for the county of Craig and why they prefer it over other counties. To hear children explain why they love the little county, however, is something special. Jay Polen, a member of the CCRTA, recently shared, “As you, our...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
County
Craig County, VA
City
New Castle, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
New Castle Record

Hope and Prayer Tree offers a special holiday moment

Hope and prayer are two things that have been known to carry people through extremely tough times. For many, the last two years have been very trying. Some have had families help them through while others have had to wander through the unknown alone. This has created stress, loneliness and for some, even depression.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
New Castle Record

New Castle Record

New Castle, VA
55
Followers
56
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Castle Record (USPS 378-080) is published weekly. Periodical postage paid at New Castle, VA. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to THE NEW CASTLE RECORD 1633 W. Main St., Salem, Va. 24153 The New Castle Record encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns. Letters must be signed and have a telephone number where you can be reached to be considered for publication. All letters will be verified before publication. The Record reserves the right to deny publication of any letter and edit letters for length content and style. News of public interest is solicited from all sections of the county.

 https://newcastlerecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy