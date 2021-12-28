How Noah Gray and Blake Bell filled in for Travis Kelce against the Steelers

3) Pittsburgh trades Melvin Ingram to Kansas City: This was a move that felt like pure desperation at the time. The Chiefs had a horrible defense in the first half of the season, and the Steelers weren’t happy with what Ingram was providing (one sack in six games) after he signed with that franchise this offseason (Ingram also had been talking to the Chiefs in free agency as well). So the Steelers shipped Ingram to Kansas City at the trade deadline for a sixth-round pick. No big deal, right? It turns out that move started some dominoes falling in Kansas City that have resulted in a major defensive transformation. Having Ingram at defensive end gave defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo more reasons to play Chris Jones (four sacks since Ingram arrived) at defensive tackle again, instead of keeping him on the edge. Having Jones on the interior full-time and Ingram on one end gave Frank Clark (2.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, one forced fumble since Ingram arrived) more opportunities to impact the game at the other defensive end spot, which is something he hadn’t done since 2018. Even defensive tackle Jarran Reed — a major free-agent signee who had been invisible through the first eight games of the season — began making plays (1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles since Ingram arrived). The Chiefs suddenly have a scary defense (fifth in points allowed) and a front four that keeps opposing quarterbacks up at night. The Steelers, on the other hand, have one more reminder of how this really hasn’t been their year.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO