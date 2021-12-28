ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Noah Gray and Blake Bell filled in for Travis Kelce against the Steelers

By Ron Kopp Jr.
Arrowhead Pride
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, we discussed our takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16; we also answered a handful of your questions from Twitter. One of the biggest storylines of the game...

www.arrowheadpride.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: 'Some' in NFL Think Ben Roethlisberger 'Is Finished,' Not a Threat

Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Arrowhead Pride

Patrick Mahomes has ‘one of his great games’ despite absence of Travis Kelce

This is probably the 100th time you’ve heard the statistic — but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only started one game without the company of tight end Travis Kelce in the lineup: Week 17 of his rookie season. On Sunday, he had to overcome that for the first time since, and he barely broke a sweat en route to the Chiefs’ 36-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Trading for Melvin Ingram changed the entire NFL season

3) Pittsburgh trades Melvin Ingram to Kansas City: This was a move that felt like pure desperation at the time. The Chiefs had a horrible defense in the first half of the season, and the Steelers weren’t happy with what Ingram was providing (one sack in six games) after he signed with that franchise this offseason (Ingram also had been talking to the Chiefs in free agency as well). So the Steelers shipped Ingram to Kansas City at the trade deadline for a sixth-round pick. No big deal, right? It turns out that move started some dominoes falling in Kansas City that have resulted in a major defensive transformation. Having Ingram at defensive end gave defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo more reasons to play Chris Jones (four sacks since Ingram arrived) at defensive tackle again, instead of keeping him on the edge. Having Jones on the interior full-time and Ingram on one end gave Frank Clark (2.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, one forced fumble since Ingram arrived) more opportunities to impact the game at the other defensive end spot, which is something he hadn’t done since 2018. Even defensive tackle Jarran Reed — a major free-agent signee who had been invisible through the first eight games of the season — began making plays (1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles since Ingram arrived). The Chiefs suddenly have a scary defense (fifth in points allowed) and a front four that keeps opposing quarterbacks up at night. The Steelers, on the other hand, have one more reminder of how this really hasn’t been their year.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Steelers Instabreakdown: domination on offense and defense

Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 10. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are two of the biggest offensive stars in the NFL — let alone on the Chiefs. So when news broke that both would potentially be out for the Week 16 matchup with the Steelers, the tension started to mount, How would the Kansas City offense look without the two of them on the field? Luckily, Hill was able to play — but Kelce missed the game.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

5 things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs are now division champions — and continue to hold the AFC’s first seed — after a 36-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are five things we learned from the game. 1. For the sixth consecutive season, the Chiefs are AFC West Champions.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs given an ‘A+’ for dominant win over the Steelers

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to move the ball at will while not taking too many chances downfield. With Travis Kelce out, Mahomes completed passes to nine different teammates while keeping Pittsburgh’s defense on its heels. Mahomes’ passing was complemented by an effective rushing attack that was led by Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Defensively, the Chiefs quickly made the Steelers offense one-dimensional by shutting down Najee Harris and the running game. They also came up with the game’s first turnover on Charvarius Ward’s second-quarter interception of Ben Roethlisberger that set up Mahomes’ five-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle that made it a 14-0 game.
NFL
numberfire.com

Travis Kelce (COVID) activated for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs activated tight end Travis Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Chiefs may manage Kelce's reps at practice after he missed over a week, but he is expected to play Week 17 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Noah Gray and Blake Bell helped fill in at tight end last week while Kelce was sidelined.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Film review: Chiefs’ pass coverage helped set the tone against Steelers

Few things are more satisfying to watch than an NFL defense whose units complement each other with high-quality play — especially when it is the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, led by savvy veteran defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his experienced position coaches. Much can be said about how...
NFL

