Tom Hanks makes cameo in 1883 | Kevin Machado |

By Kevin Machado on
kolafm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust how did the producers of “1883,”...

www.kolafm.com

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood ‘Treats His Actors Like Horses,’ According to Tom Hanks

Clint Eastwood is a dominating yet somewhat stoic force that has dominated the entertainment world for over 60 years now. From acting in a number of iconic roles, many of which are Western movies, to now directing Oscar-winning projects, Eastwood has evolved a lot in Hollywood. He first became popular after playing the “Man with No Name” in Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks Had a Decades-Long Feud

So, would you believe a decades-long feud between legendary stars Tom Hanks and “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler came from a 1989 film?. Sure, the two played alongside each other in a “Happy Days” episode from 1982. But, according to Rare, a movie called “Turner and Hooch” caused a rift that didn’t heal for 30 years. “Happy Days” actor and friend to both men Ron Howard confirmed the conflict between the men.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Tom Hanks
Popculture

'1883': What to Know About Tom Hanks' Surprise Cameo in Episode 2

Yellowstone prequel 1883 made its anticipated two-hour premiere this weekend and fans were most excited to see a very special guest star! In Episode 2, "Behind Us, a Cliff," audiences got their first glimpse of how A-list actor Tom Hanks factored into the Dutton story, starring his good friends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, respectively. Spoilers are ahead for 1883, now streaming on Paramount+.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Opens Up About Tom Hanks Joining the Show

So 1883 fans have Tim McGraw to thank for Tom Hanks making a cameo in this much-anticipated show. May we say bravo to this country superstar who used his connections to entice Hanks, the two-time Oscar winner to make an appearance in the fledgling streaming series? Of course, we’re thinking Hanks also took into consideration that Taylor Sheridan, an Academy Award nominee, created this majestic prequel to Yellowstone.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Tom Hanks Will Be in the Yellowstone Prequel Series

Well, it doesn’t sound as though Tom Hanks is going to have an extensive role in 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, but the fact that he’s going to be there at all is enough to raise a few eyebrows since the battle of Antietam is going to factor into the story somehow as James Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, will be headed north to Montana with his family to settle. This has been the story thus far leading into the prequel series, and the trailer has made it clear that Sam Elliott will play a big role in the coming show as well, as will Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the founders of the Dutton clan in Montana. As far as others such as Billy Bob Thornton, it’s going to be interesting to see how they’ll factor into the show in the days to come. The big hope of course is that the prequel will last long enough to tie into the main show, even with well over a century existing between the stories. But if we can at least be given an image of a young John Dutton and the manner in which the Dutton ranch was created, then it will be worth it.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Paul Rudd gamely opens an omicron-addled 'SNL' with Tom Hanks and Tina Fey

It still wasn't as weird as that time Adam Pally and Ben Schwartz hosted The Late Late Show after a New York City blizzard (remember those?) would've otherwise shut down production. The decision-makers behind Saturday Night Live decided on Saturday to pare things back in light of spiking COVID-19 cases...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey SNL’s Govt-Sticken 2021 Finals

30 was the situation at Rox Studio 8H A fluid full of uncertainties. Saturday at 15:00, The New York poseT reported that there was some kind of government explosion between them Live Saturday night Cast with “A Set Insider” Says “Four actors tested positive for corona virus – and ‘three’ were called in because they are now ‘afraid’ of coming to the NBC studio at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show was filmed in Midtown “.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 2: About Tom Hanks’ cameo as George Meade

This weekend brings 1883 season 1 episode 2 to the Paramount Network, and with that none other than Tom Hanks! We know that the greater Yellowstone franchise has a thing for big names given that they have Kevin Costner on board the flagship, but Hanks is one of the most in-demand actors out there!
TV SERIES

