Tom Hanks makes cameo in 1883 | Kevin Machado

Well, it doesn’t sound as though Tom Hanks is going to have an extensive role in 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, but the fact that he’s going to be there at all is enough to raise a few eyebrows since the battle of Antietam is going to factor into the story somehow as James Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, will be headed north to Montana with his family to settle. This has been the story thus far leading into the prequel series, and the trailer has made it clear that Sam Elliott will play a big role in the coming show as well, as will Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the founders of the Dutton clan in Montana. As far as others such as Billy Bob Thornton, it’s going to be interesting to see how they’ll factor into the show in the days to come. The big hope of course is that the prequel will last long enough to tie into the main show, even with well over a century existing between the stories. But if we can at least be given an image of a young John Dutton and the manner in which the Dutton ranch was created, then it will be worth it.

