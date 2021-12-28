ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Perry Reveals Visualizer for ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?’

By Chad Childers
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

While there are plenty of Christmas songs, New Year's Eve often gets overlooked when it comes to inspiring music. However, with former Journey frontman Steve Perry recently releasing his The Season holiday album, he made sure to include a New Year's Eve song that can be heard in the newly released...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey singer Arnel Pineda earned a top 21 story from January 2021 after revealed that he still hopes Steve Perry will reunite with the band several decades after he last performed with the San Francisco-based outfit. "I've been teasing Jonathan [Cain] and Neal [Schon]: 'Why don't you invite Steve...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Perry
antiMUSIC

Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a visualizer video for his take on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track comes from his Christmas album, "The Season". Perry said of the tracks on the album, "All the songs on this record were my favorites growing up. I used...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just The Same#The Bells#Christmas#Horns#Journey#Azlyrics Com
artsatl.org

What to see, do and hear: New Year’s Eve offerings, Indigo Girls and much more

Hometown favorites The Indigo Girls perform Friday and Saturday with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall. The group, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, helped spark the lauded Decatur folk scene before exploding onto the national map with the hit “Closer To Fine” in 1989. They are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in each of the past four decades. Vaccinations or a recent negative Covid test are mandated to attend. Tickets start at $39.50.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy