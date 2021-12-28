Mark Edwards: How Nick Saban turned the coronavirus vaccine into another competitive advantage

Ever heard of Sun Tzu?

He's a Chinese general who lived in the fifth century B.C., and he's credited with “The Art of War.” It's as much philosophy as a book — full of wisdom that can apply to more than the battlefield. In examining “The Art of War,” we can assume Sun Tzu believed in much, much more than might makes right. He believed in strategy, alternatives to war, fakes and feints, and more. He was full of advice if you don't have might on your side — or even if you do.

He advocated preparation, and in that regard, I have to believe Sun Tzu would've been a big fan of Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

“Plan for what it is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small,” according to Sun Tzu.

If you want to dig more good "preparation" quotes, there's plenty more.

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe,” usually gets attributed to Abraham Lincoln, although that's been debunked. Even if he didn't say that, it's still a good quote.

While the rest of us argued over the impact of COVID-19 and the usefulness of masks, social distancing and vaccines, Saban sharpened his axe.

Like it or not, the virus resulted in rules and regulations that affect college football, and Saban prepared for that. That's why it's exceedingly unlikely Alabama will be without anyone important for the Crimson Tide's appearance in the College Football Playoff, which begin Friday when No. 1-ranked Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Whether schools, bowls, states and the NCAA are operating under the best guidelines possible is immaterial. Saban figures it matters less whether he agrees with a rule and instead works to meet them.

He said earlier this week that all of his team is vaccinated, and that 92 percent have received the booster. He added that COVID-19 protocols have been re-instituted for the program. When players were sent home, they were given "care packages" full of stuff to help them reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.

Saban said two assistant coaches (offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone) have tested positive for the virus, but that they'll be eligible to come out of isolation in time for Friday's game.

All this seems so obvious for any football team still playing, not just Alabama, but that hasn't been the case.

A half-dozen bowl games have been impacted by COVID-19, which is spiking again because of the aggressive omicron variant of the virus.

Four games have been canceled: Fenway Bowl (Virginia is out), Military Bowl (Boston College), Hawaii Bowl (Hawaii) and Arizona Bowl (Boise State).

The Sun Bowl lost Miami but gained Central Michigan, which was supposed to play Boise State in the Arizona Bowl.

The Gator Bowl lost Texas A&M, but Rutgers was willing to go in the Aggies' place.

It affected the national championship game last year. Ohio State was missing two starting defensive linemen and its place-kicker. Having those three guys wouldn't have changed the outcome against a transcendent Alabama team, but it wound up as one more advantage for the Crimson Tide, which had prepared and didn't lose anybody to the virus.

The College Football Playoff rules say players must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff or be fully vaccinated.

So, if you're vaccinated, you're not only less likely to get COVID-19, you also avoid getting caught testing positive three days before kickoff and having to sit — even if you're showing no symptoms.

This wasn't just a playoff thing for Alabama: Saban touted vaccines to his players this past summer. While coaches like Auburn's Bryan Harsin and Mississippi State's Mike Leach treated vaccine questions like vampires do sunlight, Saban brought in experts in three different sessions with players to answer their questions.

The Alabama team already was overwhelmingly fully vaccinated before preseason practice began. Meanwhile, another playoff team, Michigan, was planning a mass vaccination Wednesday.

Even if you think the vaccine is a conspiracy to insert a microchip into us so the government can locate us no matter where we go — your phone already does that — there's no denying the vaccine blunts the impact of COVID-19.

Having your football team fully vaccinated makes it less likely the virus will cost you a chance at a championship.

And Nick Saban prepared for that, giving Alabama yet another advantage as it chases another national title.